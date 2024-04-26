Joe Espada's incredibly boring ejection accomplishes absolutely nothing for the Astros
The Astros are an absolute mess.
Often times when managers get ejected from a game, it's on purpose. Managers are either beyond upset with a certain umpire or they're simply trying to fire their team up by causing a stir.
When it came to Joe Espada of the Houston Astros, he likely was trying to achieve both when he was ejected for the first time as Astros manager. He was frustrated by the home plate umpire's strike zone in Thursday's loss against the Cubs, and his team is free-falling as we speak.
Joe Espada's lame ejection accomplished absolutely nothing for free-falling Astros
The only issue with Espada's ejection is he showed almost no emotion. To the surprise of nobody, the ejection did not fire his team up. The team lost its fifth straight game and its eighth in their last 10. They continue to struggle, and there's no clear answer as to how this team is going to wake up.
The Astros sit at 7-19 on the season. It might be foolish to declare this season as over for them when they've made seven straight ALCS appearances, but boy, it feels close to that point. The Astros look completely lost, and there are no signs of them breaking out.
By getting himself run from the game, Espada was hoping to fire his team up. It looked like they had a chance as Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker drew walks in succession to lead off the ninth inning following the ejection to put the tying run on base for Houston, but three straight ground outs ended the game right there. The Astros were swept by the Cubs and have a record only better than the White Sox and Marlins. It's really bad.
Espada can't play for the team, but he could've done a better job firing them up. If he showed some emotion, chances are, the players would've been amped to try and win the game for their recently ejected manager. Unfortunately, Espada showed as much life as this Astros team has all year.