Joe Namath wants Zach Wilson traded after 'disgusting' performance
Joe Namath, despite sharing a similar playing style with Zach Wilson, is now criticizing Wilson's performance as "disgusting" and is advocating for his trade from the team, having seen enough of his play.
Joe Namath, who was known for having an interception problem, is now calling out Zach Wilson for being a bad quarterback.
Namath was recently speaking on The Michael Kay Show and said he would trade Wilson as well as, "I've seen enough of Zach Wilson," and also added that Wilson’s performance was “disgusting,” according to Rich Cimini.
Namath, in his whole career, was a losing QB. He ended his career with a record of 62-63-4, while only throwing for 173 TDs when he finished his career with 220 interceptions.
While both of them had an interception problem, Wilson has been better in at least one stat, completing 54.9 percent of his passes versus the 50.1 percent that Namath has. But the main problem was that while Namath threw more interceptions, he was able to score points, unlike Wilson.
New York Jets: The main difference Joe Namath's success versus Zach Wilson's failure
The Jets have a good defense, but the main problem has been that Wilson can’t move the ball. Despite having one of the most talented wide receivers in Garrett Wilson and other targets like Randall Cobb and Lazard, he’s been unable to pass the ball for more than 200 yards in a game in 2023.
Many would think with a lack of passing yards, the running game would be productive, but with their top two running backs being Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook, they should have at least 300 yards by now. However, they only have around 200 after three games into the season.
The Jets have one of the better defenses in the league, only allowing 61 points in 2023, which ranks 11th best. But when it comes to passing on offense, they are almost dead last, only getting 42 points, which is 31st of the 32 teams.