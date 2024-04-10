Joe Schoen tries his best to convince teams Giants won't draft a QB
The Giants are trying to make their first-round pick a mystery.
It's safe to say that the 2023 season was an unmitigated disaster for the New York Giants. Just one season after not only making the playoffs but winning a playoff game, the Giants went 6-11 and looked like one of the worst teams in the NFL from start to finish.
What made the season such a disaster was the play of Daniel Jones. The Giants finally got somewhat of a good season from Jones in 2022, but he regressed substantially when on the field, and was limited to just six games played.
Jones is under contract through the 2026 campaign at an enormous sum, but he's only guaranteed to be under contract through 2024. Since he was so putrid this past season, the Giants have been linked to several of the quarterbacks in the 2024 draft class. They're stuck with Jones for this upcoming season, but can simply cut him afterward assuming he either can't stay healthy or struggles again.
Selecting a QB with the No. 6 pick or moving up makes a whole lot of sense, but is not something GM Joe Schoen is married to. He's doing his best to convince teams that he won't take a quarterback.
Joe Schoen tries to convince teams Giants won't draft QB
"We don’t wanna be up here again—we don’t want to be picking in the top 10,” he says. “We have multiple needs. We are going into Year 3. People assume we’re going quarterback, but we have other needs. If the quarterbacks go 1–4, then we’re getting the second-best position player, not quarterback, at six, which is O.K., too. That player will really help us."
Schoen makes it seem as if he's looking to draft the best player available with the No. 6 pick, or at least the best player for the future of this franchise. While it'd be nice to land a QB of the future, who knows if any of the high-end ones will fall to No. 6 or if the Giants will be able to trade up?
While the Giants are open to taking a quarterback, it's about taking the right quarterback. It's an obvious need, but how helpful is it to take a quarterback who they view to not be good enough to win a Super Bowl one day with the No. 6 pick?
If the quarterbacks that they want are off the board, pivoting and selecting a different player makes a ton of sense. Let's say the high-end QB's are off the board but one of the star receivers or offensive lineman are available. Why not select one of them and try again next season? Wasting a first-round pick on a QB you're not completely sold on would be horrible.
This Giants team has a lot of holes, not just the quarterback position. If the right quarterback isn't available for them to take, addressing one of the other holes with a high-end prospect is exactly what Schoen should do.