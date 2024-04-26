Joel Embiid accused of dirty play against the Knicks: Did he deserve ejection?
Game 3 of Sixers-Knicks is getting heated early.
The Philadelphia 76ers are essentially in win-or-go-home mode for Game 3 of their first-round series with the New York Knicks. No team has ever come back from an 0-3 deficit, and as expected, these teams are not on friendly terms.
We were treated to a barrage of physicality in the first quarter. Kyle Lowry took a healthy swipe at Donte DiVincenzo's head and was assessed a foul. Then, moments later, Joel Embiid picked up an offensive foul for a hit to the midsection of Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein.
Credit the Sixers for playing tough and chippy in a must-win game. The Knicks have won the physicality battle all series. If ever there was a time to flip the script, this is it.
That said, another questionable foul involving Joel Embiid has the internet in a tizzy. After falling to the ground when attempting to defend Mitchell Robinson in the post, Embiid haphazardly grabbed the 7-footer's legs on a layup attempt.
Embiid was assessed a Flagrant 1 penalty.
Joel Embiid accused of dirty play in Sixers-Knicks Game 3
Predictably, New York fans aren't thrilled with Embiid. Some believe it should have been a Flagrant 2 and an ejection. A Flagrant 2 is defined as "unnecessary and excessive contact committed by a player against an opponent."
Look, there's no way Embiid was getting ejected in this moment of this game. It's just not happening. Call it a conspiracy, call it B.S., but the league wants its best stars in pivotal games.
As for whether or not Embiid should have been ejected, it probably depends on your fandom. I'll be frank: as a Sixers fan, if the tables were turned and Robinson grabbed Embiid's legs on a shot attempt, you can bet I'd be peeved. New York fans are rightfully upset.
It's a bad moment from Embiid and the Flagrant 1, at bare minimum, is very much deserved. Should he have been ejected, though? Well, probably not. Maybe I'm biased, but one should put themselves in Embiid's shoes here. He's trying to keep Robinson from jumping and landing on him. Robinson isn't in the air when Embiid commits the foul. It looks bad, especially in context of how chippy the game was, but is it unnecessary and excessive? Not really.
Ultimately, this is open for interpretation. The danger is undeniable. My opinion is just one in a sea of thousands. I am probably outnumbered, for what it's worth, as several national voices clearly believe Embiid was in the wrong. He was in the wrong — it's a matter of how wrong.
All we know is this game won't get any cleaner. This is a bare-knuckle fight, and Joel is trying to rally his troops as best he can.