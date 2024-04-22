Is Joel Embiid playing tonight? Latest injury update for Game 2, 76ers vs. Knicks
Joel Embiid had already been managing knee issues before taking a hard fall in Game 1 agains the Knicks. Will he be able to play in Game 2?
The Philadelphia 76ers have been holding their breath for Joel Embiid throughout the final stretch of the regular season and are now doing the same in the playoffs. Embiid went down with an apparent knee injury in Game 1 against the Knicks after a knee injury had him already listed as questionable heading into the game.
That fall didn't set him back too much, as he returned for the second half, but the Sixers still came up short. In the second half, Embiid only made two of his 11 shots from the field. Tyrese Maxey was the star for the Sixers, scoring 33 points in 44 minutes in Game 1.
But now Sixers fans woke up this morning with some head-scratching news. Not only is Embiid listed as questionable again for Game 2, but Maxey did not attend Monday morning's shoot-around at Madison Square Garden due to an illness and is now listed as questionable.
Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are both questionable for Game 2 against the Knicks
Maxey was the only player missing from the shootaround, and the team announced his status change a short time later. Embiid was in attendance but was also wearing dark sunglasses after getting poked in the eye Saturday. He is also questionable due to his knee injury.
To add to the injury report for the Sixers Robert Covington is out due to a left knee bone bruise and De'Anthony Melton is out due to recovery from a back injury recovery.
Over the season, the Sixers have dealt with many different roster rotations due to injury. Embiid missed much time after undergoing surgery on his left meniscus, and Maxey dealt with a concussion and hip issue.
But if the Sixers are without either Maxey or Embiid, they are down to their two best players, who make the most significant impact on the floor for the squad. The Sixers have reached the second round in five of the past six seasons.
Game 2 is critical for the Sixers if they hope to win this series.