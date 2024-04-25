Is Joel Embiid playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs. 76ers, Game 3
Joel Embiid's season has been plagued with injuries. With the Sixers returning home for Game 3 of their playoff series with the Knicks, here is the latest update on the veteran big man.
By Curt Bishop
The Philadelphia 76ers are not in a good spot as they return home for Games 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the New York Knicks.
The Sixers head into Game 3 down 2-0 and reeling after some questionable officiating cost them a chance to tie the series in Game 2.
Another thing the Sixers have working against them is the uncertainty with center Joel Embiid. The veteran center has had an injury-plagued season and has struggled to stay on the court due to a lingering knee issue.
Heading into Game 3 of the series, Embiid is listed as questionable on the NBA's injury report for today.
Joel Embiid is questionable for Game 3 against the Knicks
This is not good news for the Sixers, who need to find a way to get back into the series tonight in order to have a chance to beat the Knicks.
Granted, the Knicks have injury issues to sort out as well, as center Mitchell Robinson is also questionable due to a left ankle issue. The Knicks are also being very conservative with his minutes.
But in order to close the gap in the series with the Knicks, the Sixers are going to need to have Embiid in the starting lineup. The veteran big man is a difference maker and not having him available for tonight would put the team at a major disadvantage, even at home.
If he's unavailable, the 76ers will need a big game out of Tyrese Maxey in order to keep pace with New York.
Embiid averaged 34.7 points per game, 11 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game this season, despite being limited to just 39 games. He also shot 38.8 percent from beyond the arc.
We'll see if he ultimately is able to play tonight. The Sixers can ill afford to lose another game and face a daunting 3-0 deficit in the series, especially after their tough loss in Game 2.