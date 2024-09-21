Joel Klatt claims TCU stole Michigan's signs in 2022-23 College Football Playoff
By John Buhler
How much is FOX paying Joel Klatt to defend Michigan? That program is a shell of itself because of the fallout of its sign-stealing scandal surrounding former staffer Connor Stalions. While they did win the national championship last year fair and square, and I will always recognize that national championship as legitimate enough, this program is guilty as sin.
So while appearing on The Herd With Colin Cowherd, FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt dropped a nugget about saying how the TCU Horned Frogs got help from outside forces in their upset victory over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl in the 2023 College Football Playoff. If they did, so what? Michigan got help all of that season, and the year prior. TCU was cooking with napalm that season, don't ruin it.
Listen to this bit from The Herd, and do not tell me this is not salacious Michigander propaganda...
If this was an SEC team we were talking about, Klatt, and probably Cowherd, would have no problem tarring and feathering that program before rallying up a lynch mob to draw and quarter that team in the town square. The hypocrisy is unbearable here. All they want is for you to watch Big Noon Saturday, and not tune into an ESPN product for a second. Don't you see it? It is so painfully obvious!
Defending Michigan is getting harder and harder to do, as Jim Harbaugh got a four-year show cause!
Joel Klatt throws TCU under the bus in trying to defend Michigan's honor
Look. If TCU is guilty of whatever Klatt claims, that is fine. The Horned Frogs will be subjected to the same jurisdiction as did Michigan. While we have no reason to ever trust the NCAA again, there is a reason nobody outside of Ann Arbor is rooting for Michigan. Everyone in the Big Ten knew they were rampantly cheating. From burgers to sign stealing, it is all there. That is not the biggest issue I have...
My problem with Klatt going to bat for Michigan is there are so many other programs worthy of celebrating in the Big Ten beyond the Wolverines. Ohio State could win a national championship. So could Oregon. USC seems to be back with a new defensive coordinator. Penn State is as good as advertised. Nebraska seems to have turned a corner. And have you seen what Illinois is doing of late?!
The point is Michigan may be the biggest brand in the Big Ten today, but this program is going nowhere fast under the current administration. While anything can happen on a college football Saturday, I would be utterly shocked if Michigan pulled off the home upset victory over USC. The Trojans are not a perfect team, but I trust their ability to put up points more than I do with Michigan.
For Klatt to say that Michigan has been punished enough is rich, as that stuff was only for burgers!