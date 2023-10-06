Joey Votto wants to play one more year for any team that will have him
Joey Votto is eager to make a comeback for the 2024 MLB season and has expressed his willingness to join any team that would have him, even if it means leaving the Reds after a remarkable 17-year career.
Joey Votto still believes he has much more in the tank after his injury-filled 2023 season. He recently went on The Dan Patrick Show and said, “I want to play again… at least one more year.” He added that he wants to play again for the Cincinnati Reds but would play with another team if they choose to move on from him.
Joey Votto is coming to the end of his 10-year, $225 million contract with the Reds. In 2024, he has a club option for $20 million, but it’s unlikely they will pay him that and will instead choose the buyout option, giving him $7 million instead.
If the Reds buy out his contract, they can then decide to sign him for less money, or they can choose to let him walk and build around a young core of players. The Reds are starting to emerge as a playoff team, and they don’t have much room for Votto, but it’s hard to see him on another team.
Joey Votto is a legend but he might not have much appeal to the Reds
Votto has been one of the best players in the last two decades, but at age 40, he still has some left in the tank. However, the longer he plays and continues to struggle, the more his legacy will crumble.
Votto hasn’t been good in the past two seasons, but as seen in 2021, he can have a breakout year. The problem is if he re-signs with the Reds; it’s unlikely he will be able to play full-time and will mostly be a bench bat who plays sometimes.
Votto can play first base or designated hitter. He can’t play first base because of Spencer Steer, who is much better and only 25 years old, and the DH spot goes to Christian Encarnacion-Strand or others who can’t fit into the everyday lineup.
It’s uncertain if Votto will leave the Reds, but he wants to be able to play baseball again. He still has much left in the tank; it just depends on if they want to use his tank dry.