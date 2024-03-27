Johanne Defay is blazing a trail so the next generation of European surfers can compete on the World Stage
Johanne Defay will be representing France in the upcoming Summer Olympic Games, blazing a path for European surfers.
By Nicole Bosco
The countdown to the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in France is underway. The top athletes from around the world will be headed to Paris and the surrounding areas to prove that they are the best in their respective sports and aim to bring home a medal for their country.
Surfer Johanne Defay will be representing the home country of France in July. A native of the French territory of Reunion Island, Defay is one of the favorites to win gold in the water. She is already showing her skills on the WSL Championship tour and is coming off a win in Portugal at the MEO Rip Curl Portugal Pro.
Defay came into the Australia leg of the tour sitting in second place. She is the only woman currently on tour representing a European country, and as the Olympics approach, she is looking to be a role model for the young European surfers out there. Defay caught up with Fansided before the kickoff of the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach to discuss how it felt to win in Europe, in front of friends and family.
"Europe is good, France would have been amazing, but Europe is good," she said about her win in Portugal. "It is important to continue to build surfing for younger generations in Europe. As Europeans, maybe we feel a little bit behind or something or we don't have that same culture. So it's, for me, it's really important that there are more events in Europe. I mean, as many as we can, and showing that Europeans can win. Also, it's so important, because I feel like it's such an English sport, U.S. and Australians have that, even in France, sometimes the heroes are more foreigners. It's not even like the French surfers, you know, who are like very big surfers. So I think it's important, for the media to put us out front and stuff like that. So anyway, all of that to say that I'm very proud to win in Europe."
Surfing as a sport was first introduced into the Olympics back in 2020. For many people around the world, that was their first encounter with competition surfing. Defay hopes to continue the growth of the sport around the world and in Europe this summer. She is happy to be a trailblazer for European surfing and looks to inspire the next generation.
"I think yeah, definitely, the because Olympics are in France this year, surfing is very highly highlighted in France, we have a lot of media going on and, even like sponsorship and stuff," she explained. "It's just way better for us right now and it's really cool to be in that position. You know, it's really, really cool. So it's important, again, for surfing and for the next generation and I definitely have a big role to carry."
This is Defay's 10th year on the Championship tour. As a veteran of the sport, she has learned a few skills that allow her to continue her dominance and keep improving. After the opening rounds of the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach, Defay finds herself in the yellow leader jersey, bypassing some of the rookies on tour.
"We always learn but definitely right now I feel like a little bit more settled. I feel like your emotions and stuff is just a bit more even. I think being an athlete is really about your confidence," she said. "Sometimes when you're younger, your confidence really comes out of performances, and results and stuff like that. And definitely, now you know, when you're getting older and mature, it's just more like your worth doesn't depend on your result. Which is super important. It's still a work you know, you have to do but I think it's important. That's something we should say to younger people for sure, it's okay if you are not number one."
Fans can tune in to watch Defay continue her charge for a World Title at the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach which is in progress now in Australia. Watch on YouTube at WSL or at WorldSurfLeague.com.