John Calipari vs. Mark Pope recruiting battle taking shape over 5-star Will Riley
By Lior Lampert
We seem to have an old-fashioned recruiting battle over 2025 five-star prospect Will Riley between Arkansas' John Calipari and Kentucky's Mark Pope.
Riley is the second-ranked small forward and No. 9 overall player of his class, according to On3's evaluation. He profiles as a three-level scorer with an ideal size for a wing (6-foot-8). But there is more at stake than landing him, even if he is an incredibly talented young player.
Calipari was named head coach of the Razorbacks in April. Before that, he enjoyed an illustrious 15-year career at Kentucky that ended with a stunning first-round 2024 NCAA Tournament exit. Pope got hired by the Wildcats only days later to be his successor. So, seeing how this recruiting competition shakes out will be intriguing -- to say the least.
John Calipari vs. Mark Pope recruiting battle taking shape over 5-star Will Riley
Riley has visits lined up in June with Arkansas/Calipari and Kentucky/Pope. Jackson Collier of HawgBeat.com reported that the Razorbacks are "heavily" recruiting him. Moreover, the Wildcats will host him from June 4-6, per Sam Lance of ZagsBlog.com.
A product of The Phelps School in Ontario, Riley has garnered plenty of attention following an impressive performance during the recent EYBL Indianapolis showcase. He averaged 25.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, including a 42-point effort on 15-of-16 shooting.
There is plenty to like about Riley as a versatile forward with ball-handling, playmaking and shooting skills. However, the mechanics of his jumper can be erratic at times, which he must address to reach his ultimate ceiling. But time is on his side, considering he is only 18.
Whether Riley chooses to play for Arkansas or Kentucky (or another program), he is in good hands. But it is refreshing to see a recruiting battle in an era where NIL (name, image and likeness) and the transfer portal dominate college basketball. Additionally, it potentially coming down to Calipari and Big Blue Nation makes it even more stimulating.
Riley is currently a 2025 recruit but has been considering reclassifying for the 2024 class and anticipates making a decision soon.