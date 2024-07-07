John Deere Classic payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse
It's been a wild week at the 2024 John Deere Classic. Coming into this last American stop on the PGA Tour in Moline, IL before we head to the UK for both the Scottish Open and The Open Championship, much of the discussion was about this being a weak field with, according to some, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im and a lot of no-name golfers. Well, though Spieth put himself in the mix somewhat with a stellar Round 3 on Saturday, it's been the misnomered no-namers making a run this week.
Davis Thompson emerged as the 54-hole leader but not without some drama on the leaderboard to get there. Hayden Springer opened up things at the John Deere Classic with an unreal 59 in the first round that blitzed the rest of the field and gave him a big lead after the first day. His pedestrian play over the next two rounds, however, allowed Thompson to overtake him, as did other players vying for a big win like Eric Cole and Aaron Rai with the likes of C.T. Pan, Michaael Thorbjornsen, J.J. Spaun and even amateur Luke Clanton (again!) all in the fray.
It set up for a wild Sunday finish with birdies aplenty given that the 54-hole lead was at 19-under to set the stage for the final 18 holes. Yet, we always have to wonder just what this drama is going to pay out, specifically what the John Deere Classic payout distribution and purse look like this week. Let's break it all down.
John Deere Classic purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of the 2024 John Deere Classic will receive a $1.44 million prize as their share. This winner's prize money is one of the lowest totals we'll see on the PGA Tour for this entire season, specifically for an event that's not an alternate -- like we'll see in the next two weeks. Having said that, the purse at TPC Deere Run reflects that at well with the number being set at only $8 million for the total purse this week at the John Deere.
John Deere Classic payout distribution by finishing position in 2024
Here's a look at the full 2024 John Deere Classic payout distribution broken down by finishing position.
Finishing Position
John Deere Classic Prize Money
Winner
$1.44 million
2nd
$872,000
3rd
$552,000
4th
$392,000
5th
$328,000
6th
$290,000
7th
$270,000
8th
$250,000
9th
$234,000
10th
$218,000
11th
$202,000
12th
$186,000
13th
$170,000
14th
$154,000
15th
$146,000
16th
$138,000
17th
$130,000
18th
$122,000
19th
$114,000
20th
$106,000
21st
$98,000
22nd
$90,000
23rd
$83,600
24th
$77,200
25th
$70,800
26th
$64,400
27th
$62,000
28th
$59,600
29th
$57,200
30th
$54,800
31st
$52,400
32nd
$50,000
33rd
$47,600
34th
$45,600
35th
$43,600
36th
$41,600
37th
$39,600
38th
$38,000
39th
$36,400
40th
$34,800
41st
$33,200
42nd
$31,600
43rd
$30,000
44th
$28,400
45th
$26,800
46th
$25,200
47th
$23,600
48th
$22,320
49th
$21,200
50th
$20,560
51st
$20,080
52nd
$19,600
53rd
$19,280
54th
$18,960
55th
$18,800
56th
$18,640
57th
$18,480
58th
$18,320
59th
$18,160
60th
$18,000
61st
$17,840
62nd
$17,680
63rd
$17,520
64th
$17,360
65th
$17,200
66th
$17,040
67th
$16,880
68th
$16,720
69th
$16,560
70th
$16,400
71st
$16,240
72nd
$16,080
73rd
$15,920
74th
$15,760
75th
$15,600
76th
$15,440
77th
$15,280
With only an $8 million purse for the week, it was obvious that these were going to be some of the lower payouts at the 2024 John Deere Classic that we've seen to this point on the calendar. The only player making seven-figures in prize money this week will be the winner. However, it does appear that the distribution is trying to pay out a bit more to those who finished well but didn't win as all of the Top 20 will still see a six-figure pay day this week in Moline.
At the end of the day, though, the money is important and finishing in the Top 20 to get that type of prize can be life-changing. But perhaps even more life-changing when you look at a field that is largely devoid of stars is the FedEx Cup points and what that could mean for these players' futures on the PGA Tour and in the pro golf world, which is just as exciting if not more so.