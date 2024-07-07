Fansided

John Deere Classic payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse

How much prize money is in play at the 2024 John Deere Classic?

By Cody Williams

Davis Thompson at the John Deere Classic
Davis Thompson at the John Deere Classic / Dylan Buell/GettyImages
It's been a wild week at the 2024 John Deere Classic. Coming into this last American stop on the PGA Tour in Moline, IL before we head to the UK for both the Scottish Open and The Open Championship, much of the discussion was about this being a weak field with, according to some, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im and a lot of no-name golfers. Well, though Spieth put himself in the mix somewhat with a stellar Round 3 on Saturday, it's been the misnomered no-namers making a run this week.

Davis Thompson emerged as the 54-hole leader but not without some drama on the leaderboard to get there. Hayden Springer opened up things at the John Deere Classic with an unreal 59 in the first round that blitzed the rest of the field and gave him a big lead after the first day. His pedestrian play over the next two rounds, however, allowed Thompson to overtake him, as did other players vying for a big win like Eric Cole and Aaron Rai with the likes of C.T. Pan, Michaael Thorbjornsen, J.J. Spaun and even amateur Luke Clanton (again!) all in the fray.

It set up for a wild Sunday finish with birdies aplenty given that the 54-hole lead was at 19-under to set the stage for the final 18 holes. Yet, we always have to wonder just what this drama is going to pay out, specifically what the John Deere Classic payout distribution and purse look like this week. Let's break it all down.

John Deere Classic purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2024 John Deere Classic will receive a $1.44 million prize as their share. This winner's prize money is one of the lowest totals we'll see on the PGA Tour for this entire season, specifically for an event that's not an alternate -- like we'll see in the next two weeks. Having said that, the purse at TPC Deere Run reflects that at well with the number being set at only $8 million for the total purse this week at the John Deere.

John Deere Classic payout distribution by finishing position in 2024

Here's a look at the full 2024 John Deere Classic payout distribution broken down by finishing position.

Finishing Position

John Deere Classic Prize Money

Winner

$1.44 million

2nd

$872,000

3rd

$552,000

4th

$392,000

5th

$328,000

6th

$290,000

7th

$270,000

8th

$250,000

9th

$234,000

10th

$218,000

11th

$202,000

12th

$186,000

13th

$170,000

14th

$154,000

15th

$146,000

16th

$138,000

17th

$130,000

18th

$122,000

19th

$114,000

20th

$106,000

21st

$98,000

22nd

$90,000

23rd

$83,600

24th

$77,200

25th

$70,800

26th

$64,400

27th

$62,000

28th

$59,600

29th

$57,200

30th

$54,800

31st

$52,400

32nd

$50,000

33rd

$47,600

34th

$45,600

35th

$43,600

36th

$41,600

37th

$39,600

38th

$38,000

39th

$36,400

40th

$34,800

41st

$33,200

42nd

$31,600

43rd

$30,000

44th

$28,400

45th

$26,800

46th

$25,200

47th

$23,600

48th

$22,320

49th

$21,200

50th

$20,560

51st

$20,080

52nd

$19,600

53rd

$19,280

54th

$18,960

55th

$18,800

56th

$18,640

57th

$18,480

58th

$18,320

59th

$18,160

60th

$18,000

61st

$17,840

62nd

$17,680

63rd

$17,520

64th

$17,360

65th

$17,200

66th

$17,040

67th

$16,880

68th

$16,720

69th

$16,560

70th

$16,400

71st

$16,240

72nd

$16,080

73rd

$15,920

74th

$15,760

75th

$15,600

76th

$15,440

77th

$15,280

With only an $8 million purse for the week, it was obvious that these were going to be some of the lower payouts at the 2024 John Deere Classic that we've seen to this point on the calendar. The only player making seven-figures in prize money this week will be the winner. However, it does appear that the distribution is trying to pay out a bit more to those who finished well but didn't win as all of the Top 20 will still see a six-figure pay day this week in Moline.

At the end of the day, though, the money is important and finishing in the Top 20 to get that type of prize can be life-changing. But perhaps even more life-changing when you look at a field that is largely devoid of stars is the FedEx Cup points and what that could mean for these players' futures on the PGA Tour and in the pro golf world, which is just as exciting if not more so.

