John Fisher’s clown show wants A’s opponents hitting homers in Sacramento
Josh Fisher strikes again.
It was pretty obvious that the Oakland Athletics were not going to be playing in Oakland in 2025 with their lease expiring after this season, but we had no idea where they were going to play.
We've officially found the answer to that question, as it was announced on Wednesday on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the official Athletics account (with replies turned off) that they're going to play at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, a minor league stadium.
As if things weren't bad enough for the A's, owner John Fisher opened his mouth in a public setting and tried to get their fans excited about the move.
Or, at least, baseball fans in general.
John Fisher's clown show reaches new heights by promoting opponents hitting home runs in Sacramento
At least he's being honest in knowing his team won't stand a chance thanks to his refusal to spend a penny on them?
"Hey fans, come watch us get absolutely shelled at a minor league stadium by teams with legitimate MLB talent."
Tell us you don't care about the A's without telling us you don't care. Instead of naming any one of the players in their organization, Fisher's sales pitch was to get excited about watching opposing stars like Aaron Judge hit home runs in Sacramento. Seriously, what are we doing here?
To be fair, Fisher probably can't name a single A's player, but isn't that the problem? All this man cares about is the move to Vegas. He'll do anything and everything to get that done.
Keeping replies off on this (and every) tweet tells us everything we need to know. The A's and Fisher know how much of a mess this is, and they simply don't care one bit about a suffering fan base.
It's a shame to see one of the most historic franchises not only in the American League but in MLB history being essentially burnt to the ground by Fisher and MLB just doesn't seem to care.