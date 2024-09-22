John Fisher is petrified of what Athletics fan base may do in final Oakland home game
By John Buhler
These people must really love baseball, man. The inevitable is rapidly approaching at the end of the season. With the Oakland Athletics relocating from the Bay Area to Las Vegas with a brief and incredibly awkward tenure in Sacramento situated in between, the final home game at the dilapidated Coliseum will be upon us. So instead of thanking the fans, owner John Fisher will cower in utter fear.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports, "MLB and the Oakland A’s are beefing up stadium security for their final game at Oakland Coliseum on Thursday with players and staff instructed not to loiter on the field after the game in case of fan violence."
This is such a complete and total embarrassment for the league. Fisher and commissioner Rob Manfred should be ashamed.
That is not the worst part of Nightengale's not-so-delicious tidbit. The part feels so incredibly sad. "Manager Mark Kotsay, who had planned to thank the crowd after the game, was advised to instead retreat to the clubhouse, according to one of his peers." Kotsay is best known for playing with the A's prior to managing the club. He had so many fond memories of playing in the Bay Area. It is sadly over.
Teams relocate often enough in professional sports, but bad ownership is always the reason for it.
John Fisher to cower in fear during Oakland Athletics' final home game
The A's have given us so much in the pantheon of baseball. From the white cleats, to the Bash Brothers, to freaking Moneyball, the A's are arguably one of the most important and culturally significant franchises in MLB. Unfortunately, they are owned by the incompetent son of the founders of The Gap, a clothing company based out of San Francisco. How did this devolve into nothingness?
As the fan of a team that is no longer with us (RIP Atlanta Thrashers), I often empathize with fan bases losing their beloved teams. I understand that losing a storied baseball team such as this does not compare to an expansion NHL team from the 2000s, but it still hurts the same. At the root of all it is poor ownership. Teams that are owned by cheapskates and losers will often disrespect their fans.
In time, those relocated teams will gain new fans because at some point, those teams will start winning again, as well as entrench roots in their new locale with the younger crowd. It takes about a generation, but not all of us have enough time to see that through, especially owners who are middle-aged to octogenarians. Oakland is different, but Fisher owed the fan base so much better than this.
It may be a sparsely attended event, but the fact we have no idea makes it feel even more dangerous.