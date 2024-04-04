John Fisher successfully ropes Sacramento into scheme to steal A's out of Oakland
The A's are moving to Sacramento temporarily, according to a report.
The Oakland Athletics won't be playing in Oakland in 2025. By then, they may be the Sacramento Athletics instead.
On Wednesday night, Carmichael Dave of Sactown Sports tweeted the A's are "finalizing an agreement to play temporarily" in Sacramento beginning next year.
The A's move to Las Vegas has already been approved by MLB but the team didn't have anywhere to play next season with their lease at the Oakland Coliseum coming up at the end of this year.
This means owner John Fisher has cleared one of the hurdles towards completing his exceedingly unpopular move out of Oakland.
Sacramento faces backlash for supporting John Fisher's A's move
Sacramento stepping up to give the A's a temporary home struck many as odd. After all, the Sacramento Kings faced a relocation crisis a little over 10 years ago. Current owner Vivek Ranadivé swooped in to buy the team and keep them in the city instead. Now he's helping move a different team out of their home.
Ranadivé recently admitted to talking to Fisher about moving the A's to Sacramento. On a temporary basis at least, it seems he's succeeded. The King's owner and Fisher are friends but his reasoning for facilitating this seems obvious. He wants an MLB team in Sacramento and this is a path to either catch the A's if Vegas falls through or prove to the league that there's an appetite for baseball in California's capital city.
The anger towards Fisher, Ranadivé and Sacramento was clear on Twitter.
The deal to play in Sacramento hasn't been finalized or announced officially, so details may change. For now, Dave reported that three years is the expected timeline with decisions on any opt-outs and a new team name to be determined
The move to Vegas can't go through until the New Las Vegas Stadium is completed. The projected opening date is in 2028.