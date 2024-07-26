John Fisher goes to worst lengths possible to make A's fans miserable one last time
By John Buhler
Fact: You do not have to go back to school shopping at places like The Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic. If you like baseball and sympathize with whatever is going on with the Oakland Athletics, you do not need to line John Fisher's pocket any more. You can thrift, wear rags, but don't support the worst thing to happen to baseball since Marge Schott. He makes Thomas Ricketts look like a saint.
Somehow, some way, Fisher has decided to take the absolute floor of what it means to be a terrible sports owner by digging out yet another basement in his bunker of suck. The man has the audacity to charge good, hard-working Americans from the Bay Area over $104 to sit in the third deck of the A's final home game. No one has sat up there all season, but why not make more money on the way out?
What honestly comes next? Does he stop providing water for anything involved at Oakland Coliseum? "We must stay on-brand, so here's some elephant urine I got from the circus for real cheap." These are people who love baseball and want to make a decent living. This isn't some failing park on Rollercoaster Tycoon where you want to see how low of a rating you can get before you lose.
Rather than buy 10 branded shirts at Old Navy for $104, light that cash on fire to spite Fisher, folks.
There is nothing that unites fractured America more than cheap, bastard professional sports owners.
John Fisher continues to be the worst sports owner we have out there
I get why the A's are leaving Oakland. They are not the first team to do it, as the Golden State Warriors and the Las Vegas Raiders already left. Even though Oakland Coliseum regularly has more rats attending games than it does fans, it is just kind of sad that we have even gotten to this point. This is baseball, man. This should be fun. It is America's pastime. We should expect more out of our owners.
In a world teetering on a fickle stock market with no relief from inflation in sight, the only business where you are guaranteed to make money is in the North American professional sports ownership business. Those things print money. You don't even have to be good at owning one. All owners get a cut from revenue sharing and they are just happy as clams about it. I do love a Bay Area clam pizza...
What Fisher is doing is asking people to pay money to use the stadium's bathroom once inside. Well, there is a hole in the wall the size of my head next to the urinal. I'm sure my two cents is really going to go toward something real nice to patch that thing up, alright... A sucker may be born every minute, but most of us who were born at night were not born last night. MLB deserves way better than this crap.
If you do go to the final A's home game, maybe you should leave a surprise next to the owner's box?