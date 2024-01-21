John Harbaugh's dance moves are the next meme none of us asked for
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh channeled his inner Ted Lasso with his dance moves after the Ravens' win.
Has anyone ever seen John Harbaugh and Ted Lasso in the same room? Smack a mustache and a visor on the Ravens head coach and his dancing looks a whole lot like the American-football-turned-football-coach of Apple TV fame.
Harbaugh busted out the dance moves after the Baltimore Ravens bested the Houston Texans on Saturday, advancing to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 2012.
His moves were....something.
John Harbaugh's dance moves are a perfect new meme
This isn't the meme we expected, but it's one we should all embrace.
Harbaugh won the Super Bowl to cap the 2012 season, but it's been a long time since he's gotten his team as close as the Ravens now feel to going the distance. He's loving life knowing he's got a (soon-to-be) MVP playing his best at quarterback and a defense that's capable of shutting down even the most capable of offenses.
The Ravens and Texans were locked in a tight battle until the second half when the Baltimore defense put a stranglehold on CJ Stroud and company while Lamar Jackson and the offense went off. Jackson ran in two touchdowns himself while also throwing a 15-yard touchdown to Isaiah Likely. All told, the Ravens scored 24 unanswered points after halftime.
If that's not reason to dance like no one is watching, what is?
Baltimore will now go into the AFC Championship game knowing they will host whoever comes out of Sunday's game between the Chiefs and Bills.
With any luck, Harbaugh will do more dancing in the Ravens locker room next weekend.