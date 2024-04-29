John Kruk told the wildest baseball story in broadcast history during Phillies-Padres
John Kruk's tale from playing winter ball down in Mexico is the stuff of legend, and totally terrifying.
By John Buhler
The baseball world needs more John Kruks. Maybe not exact carbon copies of the man, the myth, the legend, colloquially known as Jake, but let's say embodies the spirit and physique of the three-time NL All-Star with the Philadelphia Phillies. Fate would have it during a Phillies broadcast vs. the other team he is closely associated with in the San Diego Padres, Kruk gave the world a story to remember.
For whatever reason, Kruk recounted an experience from playing winter ball down in Mexico early in his career with the Padres. One of the teams his Mexican Pacific League team Aguilas de Mexicali played was that of a prison team. Yes, this was a different time, one in which Major League was concocted. During one game, he asked the catcher behind the plate what the pitcher was in for.
The catcher, who wasn't wearing a face mask or chest protector at least initially said, "he caught his girlfriend cheating and burned the car with both of them in it." Yeah, you can say that was a totally uncomfortable at-bat for Kruk, and the one featuring Trea Turner at the plate. Move over, Nick Castellanos. There is a new awkward swing king in town, and that would be your starting shortstop.
"And there's a line drive to left field by Turner. And that's going to go all the way to the wall. And Turner is going to glide to second base." "Very uncomfortable at-bat." "Your at-bat?" "Yeah..." This is amazing!
Here is yet another reason why Kruk is a living legend. He could gab, walk out of bed and still hit .300.
John Kruk actually went there in telling a tale over a Phillies broadcast
Not since Bill Walton was asked to call a Chicago White Sox game at Angel Stadium alongside Jason Benetti have a scene a baseball broadcast be so unhinged. Kruk hasn't played in the big leagues since essentially walking off the 1995 Chicago White Sox, but he remains one of the late '80s to early '90s baseball heroes, a time where being in shape didn't matter and neither did playing on Astroturf.
While the nature of these broadcasts are meant to be for a general audience, you love to see it when people brought into the booth actively try to drive the program off the rails and into a ditch with their impeccable storytelling and dialogue. This has been why Kruk has been part of the conversation for decades since he last played. For better or worse, we will always have this bit from the Phillies game.
Although the Phillies have been to World Series more recently since the 1993 team Kruk was a tremendous part of, he captures a time in Philadelphia sports lore. It had been a minute since the city last celebrated a championship. The Phillies have an up-and-down nature as a franchise. Although they lost in heart-breaking fashion on Joe Carter's walk-off, it was a team worthy of remembering.
Outside of facing Randy Johnson in the All-Star Game, this may be what Kruk will be remembered for.