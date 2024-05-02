John Mozeliak feeling ‘pretty good’ about state of Cardinals isn’t fooling anyone
The Cardinals continue to struggle as the calendar flips to May. President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak says he's feeling confident about his club, but fans aren't going to be fooled given the state of the team.
By Curt Bishop
John Mozeliak continues to frustrate St. Louis Cardinals fans.
Prior to Wednesday's series finale against the Detroit Tigers, Mozeliak caught up with Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest and discussed the state of the team.
True to form, Mozeliak served up his usual air sandwich and acted as if everything was fine, saying that he felt "pretty good" about the state of the Cardinals despite their 14-16 record at the time.
But with these comments, Mozeliak once again missed the point and failed to understand that fans are still furious with him while also calling for his job due to his poor performance over the last several years.
John Mozeliak misses the point, fails to see Cards fans' frustration
Mozeliak certainly isn't doing himself any favors if he wants to regain the trust of the Cardinals' fanbase. After last year's 71-91 finish, his credibility is pretty low.
But the idea that the Cardinals are just fine is simply not true. The team has Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Willson Contreras in the same lineup, yet they're last in baseball with just 21 home runs, 26th in batting average (.220), 28th in OPS (.638), and 28th in runs scored (109).
With yesterday's loss, the Cardinals fell to 14-17 on the year and lost a game to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central standings. St. Louis now sits in fourth place, 5.5 games back at the start of May.
If anything, Mozeliak continues to not understand why Cardinals fans are frustrated. While he deserves credit for the pitching moves he made this offseason, nothing was done to improve the offense, which has steadily declined each year since 2022. He certainly isn't fooling anybody when he says he's confident in where the Cardinals stand.
If the Cardinals continue at this current pace, then they'll be headed toward a second straight losing season. St. Louis has not produced back-to-back losing seasons since doing so in 1994 and 1995. Regressing to those levels is almost unthinkable for fans who are accustomed to seeing a winning tradition.
But that tradition is becoming a thing of the past thanks in large part to Mozeliak's mistakes. The Cardinals haven't won a playoff game since 2020 or won a postseason series since 2019. Fans are tired of mediocrity and ready for the team to return to its winning ways.
Mozeliak's attitude about the current situation is certainly concerning, and it sends fans the wrong message. Things are not fine with the Cardinals right now. In fact, they're quite the opposite, and Mozeliak has shown little to no motivation to try and fix things.
Instead, he's produced several disappointing offseasons, fired Mike Shildt after a 17-game winning streak, and extended Oli Marmol after the team's worst season in 30 years.