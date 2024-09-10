John Mozeliak makes clear he's part of Cardinals future whether fans like it or not
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals executive John Mozeliak makes the decisions in baseball operations, which is an unfortunate fact for the team itself. Mozeliak has failed to put a contending team together for two straight years now. St. Louis fans -- also knows as the best in baseball by some -- expect better.
Mozeliak's decisions have directly led to two straight failures, and you could make the argument his bad moves predate 2023. Oli Marmol was his hire, and the manager has since been extended for some reason. I could go on, but I won't. It's a story Cardinals fans are all too familiar with.
Marmol is an obvious fall guy if Mozeliak needs one in an attempt to save his job. There are plenty of intriguing managerial candidates available, including former Cardinals players like Skip Schumaker and Yadier Molina.
John Mozeliak is making changes, rather than being part of them for Cardinals
While some changes atop the scouting department initially signaled that ownership was unhappy with the on-field product, that does not mean Mozeliak is out of a job just yet. Mozeliak is trusted by Cardinals ownership, for better or worse. He will oversee these changes, rather than be part of a mass exodus.
"There's going to be some changes." said Mozeliak, per KMOX Sports. "I think, as great of a job Gary (LaRocque) did, I think it will be a nice opportunity to welcome some change. I certainly look forward to the next few months to see where we end up and what's that leadership looks like."
Cardinals scouting department has been a complete failure
LaRocque is ultimately responsible for scouting failures like Dylan Carlson and more. St. Louis traded away players like Randy Arozarena and Adolis Garcia with his input. In the end, he had to be a fall guy. LaRocque won't be the only one however.
"We are not where we need to be and we need to get back there," Mozeliak continued. "Hopefully, within the next couple months, we have leadership in place and we can just keep moving forward."
Mozeliak's contract runs through the 2025 season. Assuming the Cardinals don't make a drastic improvement in that time, he will be reassigned within the baseball operations department. Chaim Bloom is a natural replacement