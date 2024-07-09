John Mozeliak and 4 other MLB executives dealing for their jobs this deadline
The MLB trade deadline isn't only a nerve-wracking time for fans, but executives in charge of running their teams have a lot on the line as well. The trade deadline is the last chance for buying teams to improve their roster before what they hope will be a deep postseason run. It's also the last chance for selling teams to get value for players they trade away.
While there's pressure on all 30 primary decision-makers, some are dealing with more pressure than others at this year's deadline. Jobs for some executives are completely safe, while others are sitting firmly on the hot seat.
John Mozeliak, for example, has had an incredibly long leash with the St. Louis Cardinals but if he doesn't get this team to the postseason, he might risk losing his job. He might have to make a trade that feels uncomfortable in the moment, but you win nothing by taking no risks.
Mozeliak is just one of many executives who might be dealing for their jobs. These four are in the exact same boat.
4. Brian Cashman has to win eventually, right?
It feels as if no executive has a longer leash than Brian Cashman, which is weird to say given the fact that he's running the New York Yankees. Cashman has done a fantastic job fielding winning teams throughout his entire tenure, but he's fallen short of his organizational mission statement for too long now.
The Yankees make it abundantly clear each and every year that it's about winning a World Series right now. Anything else is a failure. Well, if that's the case, should Brian Cashman keep his job if he fails to win a World Series for a 15th consecutive year? They haven't even won an AL Pennant since they last won the World Series in 2009.
The Yankees went all-in this past offseason, trading a slew of pitching prospects for Juan Soto. That move has aged wonderfully for now, but this Yankees team still looks like it's at least one tier below the Orioles.
Their offense feels like a two-man show with Soto and Aaron Judge. When one or both of them isn't performing at a superstar level, this team doesn't score runs. Their pitching has taken a big step back after a strong start. Cashman has a lot of work to do to get this team where it needs to be. If he fails to do so, eventually he's going to run out of chances, right?
3. Ross Atkins has a tough deadline ahead of him
It's hard to think of a more disappointing team than the Toronto Blue Jays right now. Toronto entered the year coming off three straight 89+-win seasons expecting to make the playoffs for a third straight season, but instead, they're 41-49 entering Tuesday's action and are in last place in the AL East.
As of now, they're 8.5 games back of a postseason spot. Barring an insane run that begins right now, selling is inevitable for the Jays. The question is, how far will Ross Atkins be willing to go?
Trading the likes of Yusei Kikuchi, Yimi Garcia, and Justin Turner is a given as they're in the final year of their deals, but what about Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette? Trading them now while they have another year of club control would give the Jays the opportunity to get the most back in return for them, but trading them now also likely means they won't be competitive in 2025 either.
Trading Guerrero and/or Bichette might be the right move for the Jays to make, but it'd also signal that Atkins is giving up on the team that he built. That decision might come with a pink slip as soon as this offseason.
2. Jerry Dipoto should have one clear objective at the trade deadline
The Seattle Mariners are in first place in the AL West, but barely. At 49-43, they're just two games ahead of the surging Houston Astros, and are only 5.5 games ahead of the defending champion Rangers. They'll be buying at this year's deadline, and Jerry Dipoto should have one clear objective. He must add offense.
The Mariners enter Tuesday's action ranking 27th in the majors in runs scored and 28th in OPS. The only teams below them in both categories are the Marlins and White Sox, two of the three worst teams in the majors record-wise.
Their rotation is arguably the best in the majors, and their bullpen isn't bad. Their offense, on the other hand, is abysmal. Upgrading that is a must, even if it means trading some prospects. Go get a game-changer, Jerry Dipoto. Your job might just depend on that.
1. Chris Getz must crush this year's trade deadline
It might be Chris Getz's first full season as the man in charge of the Chicago White Sox, but the pressure is on. At 26-67, their direction is clear. They're selling. It's on Getz to get an enormous return, especially in what everyone is dubbing a clear seller's market.
The White Sox have arguably the best and most valuable starting pitcher available, Garrett Crochet. The White Sox don't have to trade Crochet given his club control, but his value will never be higher because of the year he's having and because of the team control. Trade him, but get a ridiculous haul back. Don't settle.
Luis Robert Jr. might just be the best position player available at this year's deadline, and he also comes with several years of cheap club control. If they trade him, they better get a ton in return.
This doesn't even include guys like Tommy Pham, Michael Kopech, and Erick Fedde who are on the block and will presumably be moved. Getz has several valuable players at his disposal. If he doesn't come out of this deadline with one of the best farm systems in the league, his tenure as White Sox GM might be short-lived.