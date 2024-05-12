John Schneider finds a new way to anger Blue Jays fans with indefensible lineup
Saturday's game felt like a turning point. The Toronto Blue Jays had struggled for much of the season and were 17-21 on the year, but were able to come back from 7-1 down to defeat the Minnesota Twins 10-8. Their struggling bullpen was effective, and their brutal lineup finally scored some runs.
Manager John Schneider did some tinkering with their lineup as the red-hot Davis Schneider led off and the reeling Bo Bichette hit sixth. The changes worked as Bichette homered for the first time in over a month and Schneider had a huge day, recording three hits and scoring three runs while also hitting a home run.
Vibes were finally good in Toronto, and the manager did whatever he could to ruin the mood with the Blue Jays lineup for Sunday's series finale.
John Schneider's indefensible lineup angers Blue Jays fans to no end
The most notable change to Sunday's lineup has Davis Schneider moved back down to fifth in the order. The Blue Jays finally got some production out of the top of their order on Saturday and decided one day of fun was enough. Schneider has been outstanding, posting a .388 OBP and a .906 OPS yet he's moved down to fifth in the order while George Springer makes his return to Toronto's lineup.
Springer should be playing as the Blue Jays could use his bat, but he's had a brutal year, slashing .206/.280/.298 with three home runs and six RBI. I get that he's had a ton of success in the leadoff spot over the course of his career, but he hasn't this season at all. Why can't the Blue Jays make a change and hit Springer lower in the order, at least until he gets right offensively?
They really want Springer and his 70 WRC+ getting the most plate appearances and not Schneider? Look at what Schneider has been doing this season.
Another head-scratcher is the insertion of Daniel Vogelbach, a player who has three hits in 29 at-bats this season, while Danny Jansen, their leader in OPS, is on the bench. Jansen can't catch every day, I get that, but why can't he be designated hitter over Vogelbach? This Blue Jays offense has struggled mightily to score runs, and they're choosing to trot out inferior options.
To top it all off, Alek Manoah is starting this game against a Twins team that has won 16 of its last 19 games. Again, it's as if the Jays want to lose this series by trotting out an inexcusable lineup like this.