John Smoltz pushes absurd anti-analytics agenda mid-broadcast
By Scott Rogust
The Division Series in the American and National Leagues began on Saturday, with eight teams looking to clinch the four spots in the next round. The ALDS commanded Sunday, beginning with the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles facing off. The Orioles looked to even the series after losing Game 1 3-2 to the Rangers.
Fans of both teams and those who wanted to follow the MLB postseason, watched the game on FS1. On the call were Joe Davis and former Atlanta Braves pitcher John Smoltz.
During the broadcast, fans rolled their eyes in the back of their heads when Smoltz went on a rant against analytics randomly. Smoltz said, "Analytics say the scoreboard doesn't matter."
John Smoltz trashes analytics during Orioles-Rangers ALDS Game 2
Smotlz criticizing analytics is nothing new. Fans were quick to share their disdain for Smoltz trashing analytics, while also criticizing his commentary as a whole.
Analytics creates a split among those in the baseball world. Either you like it or you don't. Every team uses analytics, but it's a matter of what numbers they are getting and how they use them. With that, analytics is a figure to point the proverbial finger toward if a team underperforms.
In ALDS Game 2, the Rangers got the 11-8 victory over the Orioles, bringing the series back to Texas. The Rangers scored most of their runs in the second and third innings. Texas took a 5-2 lead after a two-RBI double by Leody Taveras, a RBI singles by Mitch Garver, Adolis Garcia, and Jonah Heim. In the third, Garver crushed a grand slam to extend the team's lead to 9-2.
Trailing 11-5 in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Orioles made things interesting, as Aaron Hicks hit a three-run homer to cut their deficit to 11-8. However, Ryan O'Hearn would line out and Cedric Mullins would strike out to end the game.
The series will head to Arlington, with the Rangers looking to advance to the ALCS. And yes, baseball fans, Smoltz will likely be on the call.