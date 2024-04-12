Johnny Manziel just as terrified as every Bears fan about drafting Caleb Williams
Former NFL QB Johnny Manziel sees a lot of himself in Caleb Williams, which should make Bears fans worry about what they are getting
Caleb Williams is expected to be drafted No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears, but one QB says Williams is a lot like him, which should concern Chicago.
Former Heisman Trophy winner and Cleveland Browns first-round pick Johnny Manziel has come out and said that Williams' style of play is similar to how he operated in terms of making plays off script. It should be noted that Manziel's ability to improvise was a sight to see. However, Manziel's style did not translate to the NFL smoothly, matter of fact, it was dreadful.
"“I think he’s gonna get somewhere that allows him to — you can’t play the same college game forever. Anybody who comes to the NFL. It doesn’t matter if it’s Lamar [Jackson] or Kyler [Murray] or any of these guys who come in who are really good on the unscripted side of things. He’s gonna have to come into a system and play within a system,”"- Johnny Manziel on Caleb Williams
Oh man. That's a bit scary to deal with. Williams does have what it takes to play in a system, but the Lincoln Riley experience at USC isn't 100 percent like what the NFL is going to be. The defenses are far more complex and the offenses will be more expansive than what Williams had to deal with in a college atmosphere.
Johnny Manziel is sending a signal to Caleb Williams: Be who you are but be ready to adapt
Over the course of his college career, Caleb Williams played three seasons and won the 2022 Heisman Trophy. Williams completed nearly 67% of his passes for over 10,000 yards and 93 touchdowns. Williams also ran for over 900 yards and 27 touchdowns. The stats are nice, but the Trojans also had moments where they looked lost.
Much of that can be attributed to the porous defense, a trait that has followed Riley's tenure, and a far cry from what Pete Carroll instituted during USC's glory years in the 2000s. The only saving grace for Williams is that the team he is going to prides itself on defense, but the offense is lacking.
Regardless, what Manziel is saying is true, to some extent. Williams can still be a dynamic playmaker, he just has to adjust and play within a proper structure or else he too may suffer the abysmal play that encapsulated Manziel's NFL career. Sometimes, NFL Draft busts make the best critics because they see what can lead to failure and offer advice to ensure others don't suffer the same fate.