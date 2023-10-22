Jonathan Allen’s frustrations after Commanders loss should perk up trade suitors
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen was livid about the team's loss to the New York Giants in Week 7.
By Scott Rogust
The Washington Commanders had the chance to move above .500 and keep pace with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles in their battle for first place. Facing a 1-5 New York Giants team, they certainly had a good chance, considering quarterback Daniel Jones wasn't playing, and they were without three of their starting offensive linemen.
Instead, the team lost 14-7 to the Giants. Washington's offense couldn't do anything against New York's defense, where they notably went 1-for-15 on third down conversion attempts. Not to mention, a chance to tie the game near the end of regulation fell short, with Sam Howell throwing a pass behind Jahan Dotson on fourth down. It was an ugly loss for the Commanders, and one player was fed up.
After the game, J.P. Finley of NBC Sports spoke with Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen about the loss. When Finley asked a question, starting with "Is it frustrating," Allen cut him off and went on an expletive-filled rant, which Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer transcribed in the tweet below.
Jonathan Allen says he's 'sick' of Commanders losing
As you can tell in the video above, Allen was not happy with the team on Sunday but also brought up that he's seen the "same s***" in his seven years.
With the Commanders sitting in third place in the NFC East with a 3-4 record, it's hard to look past the Oct. 31 trade deadline. Could the team's new ownership decide it is best to stock up on draft capital and sell players? Could Allen be an option?
Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported that ahead of their game against the Giants in Week 7 and the Eagles in Week 8, they are "not yet eager to make any sudden movements regarding trades."
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted (subscription required) about the potential of the Commanders trading away defensive linemen Montez Sweat and Chase Young, both of whom are set to be free agents. But writes that the team views both of them as being in their future plans and "they don't plan to trade them."
Allen is in the second year of his four-year, $72 million contract signed with the team, and doesn't become a free agent until after the 2025 season. Entering Week 7, Allen recorded 25 total tackles (13 solo, 12 assisted), seven quarterback hits, five tackles for loss, and three sacks. Against the Giants on Sunday, Allen recorded three total tackles (two solo) and one tackle for loss.
The Commanders will have one more game to go ahead of the trade deadline before deciding on their plans. But with Allen's comments, it's evident that he would like to see some changes.