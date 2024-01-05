3 teams who should be trying to save Jonathan Kuminga from the Warriors
There's a good chance Jonathan Kuminga is wearing a new uniform once the trade deadline passes. Where could he end up?
2. The Brooklyn Nets can pick a direction by trading for Jonathan Kuminga
The Brooklyn Nets are a team in turmoil with no direction. They're a team that is forced to attempt to compete since they don't own their draft picks for another while thanks to the failed James Harden trade, and are a team that is simply not good enough to win right now. They've lost 10 straight games against non-Pistons opponents. They have one building block in Mikal Bridges, and a roster full of role players who would be better off elsewhere.
By trading for Kuminga, the Nets would be adding more potential to their roster in exchange for veterans who can help a team like the Warriors. The Nets have a bevy of players to offer that Golden State might be interested in including Nic Claxton, Dorian Finney-Smith, Royce O'Neale, and Spencer Dinwiddie.
Three of those four players with the exception of Finney-Smith are on expiring contracts, so it makes sense for Brooklyn to get some value before moving on. Kuminga would get the chance to play and touch the ball a lot in a weaker frontcourt, especially if the Nets moved on from one of DFS or O'Neale in the deal.
The Nets are at a stage where they should just be looking to stockpile as much talent as possible and hope they can catch lightning in a bottle. Those veterans are good players, but don't have Kuminga's potential as a two-way versatile wing at just 21 years old. Kuminga would be an excellent addition to this Brooklyn team, while the Warriors can get players more suited to help them win now.