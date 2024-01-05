3 teams who should be trying to save Jonathan Kuminga from the Warriors
There's a good chance Jonathan Kuminga is wearing a new uniform once the trade deadline passes. Where could he end up?
1. The Chicago Bulls can kick off their rebuild by trading for Jonathan Kuminga
The Chicago Bulls have been playing better after an abysmal start, but let's not kid ourselves. This is a team that needs to be dismantled and rebuilt. They have talent led by stars DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, but are a team that is at best, a first-round exit in the playoffs. That's not good enough considering this core is only going to get older and regress.
The Bulls can look at trading players like LaVine or DeRozan to the Warriors in a Kuminga trade, or if the Warriors would rather take on a cheaper player who can still be impactful, Alex Caruso makes a lot of sense.
By trading for Kuminga, the Bulls would have a really exciting frontcourt featuring former top-four pick Patrick Williams and the ultra-talented Kuminga. Both of these players can help Chicago on both ends of the court, and with Williams being a 41 percent 3-point shooter in his career, there should be enough space for both players to make an impact.
The Bulls would be taking a bit of a gamble hoping Kuminga develops into their next star, but it's one worth taking with this iteration of their team simply not working. It's time to rebuild in the Windy City, and Kuminga would be a good place to start.