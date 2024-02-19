Caleb Williams former teammate prefers Kirk Cousins despite Vikings rumors
Jordan Addison would rather have Kirk Cousins back with the Vikings than draft Caleb Williams.
The new fiscal year for the National Football League in 2024 begins at 4:00 p.m. ET. That’s less than 30 days away, but the speculation on where free-agent quarterbacks could land this offseason has been going on for months.
The biggest name out there for many is Minnesota Vikings’ signal-caller Kirk Cousins. He saw his 2023 season cut short by an Achilles injury. However, he and the team appeared to be finding its groove after a very rough start.
In eight games, the 12-year pro completed 69.45 percent of his throws for 2,331 yards, 18 scores and only five interceptions. Cousins did fumble seven times and lost four of those miscues. However, he had led the team to four wins in their last five games after a 0-3 start.
Would Jordan Addison prefer Vikings keep Kirk Cousins or draft Caleb Williams?
Nearly half of the 18 touchdown passes went to rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison. The 23rd-overall pick from USC last April totaled 36 receptions for 482 yards and seven touchdowns from Cousins. So it’s hardly a surprised when he was asked in a recent interview about his feelings regarding the return of the veteran hurler.
“I just feel like he’s underrated to me," said Addison to Adam Patrick of The Viking Age. “He always got the numbers, he’s a very accurate quarterback, he does great under pressure. Like, we need Kirk back, we need Kirk back.”
Patrick also brought up the idea of the Vikings, with nine picks as of this writing, perhaps moving up in April’s draft to select 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, who Addison played with that season at USC. “I don’t even gotta say too much. I think people got an idea with Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson. It’d be scary.”
What was frightening was the number of starting quarterbacks (four) Kevin O’Connell’s 7-10 team went through this past season. It was quite the fall from grace after a 13-4 finish and NFC North title the previous year. Let the bargaining begin.