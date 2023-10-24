Jordan Addison injury update after Vikings wide receiver leaves Monday Night Football
The Minnesota Vikings were holding their breath on wide receiver Jordan Addison after he went down with an injury on Monday Night Football.
The Minnesota Vikings were already down a key playmaker on Monday Night Football with Justin Jefferson recovering from a hamstring injury.
The good news was Jordan Addison looked like a worthy replacement as WR1 against the San Francisco 49ers. He caught two touchdowns in the first half, including a 60-yard highlight, and tallied six catches for 110 yards in the first three quarters.
The bad news was he went down injured just before the end of the third quarter and had to be taken to the locker room.
Jordan Addison injury: Vikings WR questionable with cramps
Addison had his ankle rolled up under a defender on a downfield pass attempt. However, it turns out his ankle isn't the problem. The team announced that the wide receiver went back to the locker room to receive treatment for cramps.
Cramps was an unexpected, but welcome, outcome for that injury scare. However, the questionable designation was more of a worry for the Vikings with a quarter to play and a narrow lead to protect.
Before Addison went down, TJ Hockenson had to be helped off the field with an injury of his own. He was at least able to return to action shortly after.
The Vikings offense was definitely hurting on Monday night but that didn't stop them from putting up 22 points on a stout 49ers defense.
Kirk Cousins did an exceptional job managing the circumstances without Jefferson and with his top two targets leaving the game at different points. Got over 350 yards in the fourth quarter.
UPDATE: Addison returned to the game after missing one drive and drew a holding penalty on the first attempt his way.