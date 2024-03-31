Jordan Hicks just proved the Cardinals have no idea what they're doing
Things are going from bad to worse for the St. Louis Cardinals
The San Francisco Giants took what many deemed to be an unnecessary risk by signing Jordan Hicks to a four-year deal worth $44 million. The terms, although a tad expensive for a reliever, weren't what made people think that the Giants took an unnecessary risk. It's the fact that San Francisco was planning on turning Hicks, a pitcher who had started just eight games in his MLB career, into a full-time starting pitcher.
Hicks had established himself as one of the elite relievers in the game thanks to his dynamic stuff, but had just a 5.47 ERA in his eight starts with all eight coming in 2022. The risk was looking like it was going to pay off with Hicks putting together a strong Spring Training, and his first start that mattered in a Giants uniform couldn't have gone much better.
The right-hander faced a talented Padres lineup on the road and held them scoreless through five innings pitched. He allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out six. He was in complete command from start to finish and threw 80 pitches.
The Giants getting that kind of start from Hicks while Alex Cobb, Tristan Beck, Robbie Ray, and Blake Snell are unable to pitch in the majors is a huge development, and something that a team like the St. Louis Cardinals could surely use.
Cardinals watch in shock as Jordan Hicks delivers masterpiece in first start with the Giants
Hicks spent parts of five seasons with the Cardinals and those eight starts back in 2022 were the only ones they let him have for their team. He was used primarily as a reliever, and for good reason. He was healthier and extremely productive out of the 'pen. Still, after watching Hicks put together this kind of outing, they have to wonder if they made a mistake, especially when looking at the state of their rotation.
The Cardinals signed three starting pitchers this past offseason to try to improve what was a horrifically bad staff in 2023, but things have not gotten off to a good start. Both Miles Mikolas and Zack Thompson pitched poorly in their season debuts, and the Cardinals lost twice to the Dodgers handily.
Getting Sonny Gray back from the IL soon should help, but other than Gray, there's not much there. The rotation is both old and subpar, which is a shame since their offense is capable of being one of the National League's best.
It's only one start so we'll see if Hicks can sustain a starter's workload, but after one start we can safely say that St. Louis has no idea what they're doing watching Hicks dominate against the Padres while they run out a roster of older and subpar arms.