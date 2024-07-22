Jordan Love's concerning holdout comes with a hint of optimism for Packers
By Kinnu Singh
Just one year ago, the Green Bay Packers ended their tumultuous relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers by trading him to the New York Jets. It was the second consecutive future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback that Green Bay was forced to trade to the Jets.
Green Bay drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but he didn't take over as the team's full-time starter until 2023, after the team's acrimonious relationship with former quarterback Aaron Rodgers finally came to an end.
Love, who is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal, is looking for a contract extension. This time around, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is hoping to keep contract negotiations and extensions a bit more cordial.
Jordan Love could be close to signing with Packers despite 'hold in'
Gutekunst told reporters on Monday that he's optimistic about getting a contract extension done for Love within the next couple of days, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Gutekunst added that Love won't practice until the deal is done.
Previous reports by ESPN's NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler have suggested that the two sides haven't been close to agreeing on terms. Gutekunst's comments suggest that the Packers feel like they are inching closer to a deal than the media has previously reported.
While Love's attendance to Green Bay's offseason programs could simply be a way to avoid fines for unexcused absences, it's still better than not being there at all. The daily communications could help the two sides ink a deal just as training camp begins to ramp up.
The floor for Love's contract likely includes an average annual value of $50 million. Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence cleared that figure with their extensions this offseason, and there's no reason to believe Love doesn't deserve a similar contract after his extraordinary 2023 season.
Love doesn't have a large sample size, although that isn't any fault of his own. The 2023 campaign was his first season as a full-time starter, and it was a tale of two halves. During the first nine games of the season, Love completed just 58.7 percent of his passes while throwing for just 2,009 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He finished the second half of the season with 2,150 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and just one interception through eight games.