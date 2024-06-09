Jordan Love declares the Packers don't need a No. 1 wide receiver
By John Buhler
Just because the Green Bay Packers don't have a No. 1 wide receiver in the traditional sense doesn't mean that starting quarterback Jordan Love is upset about it. Green Bay should be one of the better teams in the NFC next season. Although Love made great strides in his first season as the Packers starter, we have to remember this is very much a ground-centric attack under Matt LaFleur's watch.
During OTAS early last week, Love pontificated on his team's wide receiver room. He thinks it is just fine, although this is one area where the Packers could conceivably massively upgrade at. The Packers notoriously never gave Love's predecessor Aaron Rodgers a first-round weapon at any point of his Green Bay career. It may look to be more of the same for the fifth-year pro out of Utah State.
Love's comments on the matter during last week's OTAs are proof he is the right leader for them.
"I think you don't have to have a No. 1 receiver. I think it works out well when you can spread the ball out and you got different guys making different plays and you can put 'em in different areas."
Love then added some context to the advantages of not having a bona-fide No. 1 receiving weapon.
"I think it puts a lot more stress on the defense and the calls that they can get in, so I think in the long run it helps us not having a No. 1 guy, a true No. 1 guy, but I think all those guys can step up and be the one any given day."
My concerns with the Packers were never going to be about the passing game. It will be the defense...
Jordan Love not concerned about Green Bay Packers' lack of No. 1 WR
Although things may be changing across the entire league, for years, it didn't really matter if a team had a No. 1 wide receiver or not. Yes, it may have helped create excitement and buzz around a team, but once the weather changed, it was all about defense, the run game and the quarterback making smart decisions with the football. Green Bay seems to have at least two of those things in droves.
Truth be told, this is far better for Love's growth and development as a passer. He seems to know that he must distribute the ball fairly and accurately within the context of the offense. Essentially, he is not in a position to lock in on one target and force-feed him the ball all afternoon long. A player who fits that bill may be a newer starting quarterback's safety valve, but I feel it does hinder progression a bit.
Overall, as long as the Packers' offense has balance and its defense can hold up its end of the bargain for once, we might see Green Bay get back to the Super Bowl for the first time in well over a decade now. It may be a critical year for the team, but with the Power of Love, the Packers can Marty McFly back to the future and to the promised land, allowing them to hoist the trophy named after Lombardi.
Great Scott! am I excited about what could be possible for the Packers in this NFL season ahead.