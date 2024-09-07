Jordan Love injury adds injury to insult in Packers' loss to Eagles: Latest updates
"Disappointment" was going to be the word of the night for the Green Bay Packers, having fallen to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil. An injury to quarterback Jordan Love made it "terror."
The star quarterback just nabbed a massive new contract and vote of confidence as the future of the franchise. The last thing anyone in Green Bay wanted to see on Friday night was him writhing on the turf in obvious pain after being hit.
Love was able to walk off the field, but he did so with the help of trainers. It wasn't the kind of injury he could just walk off.
Jordan Love injury update: No word on injury yet
This article will be updated as more information comes in on Jordan Love.
The Peacock broadcast showed Love walking towards the locker room, which is the good news. The concerning part was that he still had his arms draped over a trainer and a teammate while doing so.
I'm no doctor, but Evan Jeffries is. Here's his assessment.
Letting Love walk off the field more or less under his own power suggests fear over a fracture is minimal. However, a high ankle sprain could certainly limit him, if not keep him out of games.
Even more scary? The idea that Love's knee could be the problem. That's a whole new can of worms.
We won't know until the Packers give an official update.
Love suffered the injury while trying to create a miracle. The Packers trailed by five with the clock ticking towards single digits. Unfortunately for him and Green Bay, the Eagles pass rush found their way to him. He got the ball away in time to avoid the sack, but that was his last involvement in the game.
Malik Willis came in to run the final two plays, ultimately falling short. The Packers lost 34-29.
Love finished the game with 260 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-34 passing. He also threw an interception.
Now Packers fans have bigger things to worry about than a single loss.