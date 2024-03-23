Jordan Love makes a bold proclamation about Packers goals for 2024
Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are calling a shot for 2024.
By Josh Wilson
Jordan Love might only be entering year two as a full-time starter in the NFL, but his two years learning from behind Aaron Rodgers on the depth chart appear to have worked out nicely. Multiple times now the Green Bay Packers have drafted a young quarterback replacement, put him behind their winning veteran, and just given him the time and space to grow behind the scenes.
The strategy seems to work well, even in the modern NFL when quarterbacks are thrown into the fire early with quick success.
Love and the Packers may have only gone 9-8 last year, but you have to look toward their second half to understand where they're headed. From Week 8 onward, they won seven of 10 contests and closed the year with three crucial victories to sneak into the postseason.
Love, in particular, settled. He threw eight interceptions in the first seven games of the year, 1.14 per game, but three in the final 10, 0.3 per game. He became a clear leader and capable player under center.
Now, he's setting the bar higher for himself and the Packers.
Jordan Love sets a huge goal for Packers in 2024: Super Bowl
Speaking on The Pivot Podcast, responding to a question from Ryan Clark on how it feels for the team and city to have such intense confidence in Love, here's what the young starting quarterback had to say:
"It's a great feeling, man, we're all very hungry for this upcoming year, but like you said, man, the confidence from top to bottom is there. You know, the organization believes that it's the perfect time to have a chance to win a Super Bowl this year. And those convewrsations we had after that 49ers game were, man, work harder. Try and find ways to get better, because next year we're gonna do it. There's no more, 'we're a young team.'"
A Super Bowl is an obviously aggressive goal to set, but it's what you expect from a franchise like the Packers, to be back competing for such a goal within a few years of soft-launching a rebuild. Their player leader in Love is unquestioned enough to declare the 2024 goal with confidence. It's also exactly what the locker room needs to hear.
Love went on to make it clear he knows that the Packers late success from 2024 puts a target on the Wisconsin team's back, and that they'll have to be better this year. He knows the reality, and he's making sure, early, that everyone else does too.
If Love can win a Super Bowl in just year two as the starter -- or, heck, even an NFC Championship would be a great second year -- he'll be primed for a legendary career in Green Bay.