Jordan Love’s new contract is already paying dividends at Packers camp
By Kinnu Singh
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love needed just one season to convince the front office that he could be the team’s next franchise quarterback.
The Packers made the controversial decision to draft Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. For his first three seasons, Love patiently held the clipboard and observed future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers orchestrate the offense.
When it came time to sign a long-term deal this offseason, Love didn’t need to be patient for long. The 25-year-old quarterback signed a four-year, $220 million contract extension with the Packers on Friday.
Although Love reported to training camp before signing the contract, he sat out from practice sessions until Green Bay ironed out the details of the extension.
Jordan Love’s first practice is a good sign for Packers offense
Love joined his teammates on the practice field on Saturday and immediately brought some energy into the offense.
Love’s first day of practice was also the defensive unit’s first day of doing pushups in training camp, according to USA Today reporter Ryan Wood.
It’s likely not a coincidence that the defense’s punishment coincided with the quarterback’s return. With Love under center, the defense could no longer bully a toothless offense.
Second-year quarterback Sean Clifford and seventh-round draft pick Michael Pratt were splitting snaps with the starting offense while Love sat out early practice sessions in training camp. It wasn’t an ideal situation for the offense, especially as the Packers embark on their first season without the veteran presence of running back Aaron Jones, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings in free agency.
Love will earn $55 million per year, which ties Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for the highest average annual value in NFL history.
The lucrative contract will bring pressure and scrutiny, but Love isn’t bothered by the pressure, and he’s ready for the challenge.
“Being a first-round pick, there's pressure," Love said on Saturday, h/t ESPN. "Becoming the starter, there's pressure, but there's always pressure. I think that's, you know, part of the job that we sign up for. You've got to find ways to deal with that pressure and handle it as best you can to be the best player you can be every day.”
There are high expectations for the young quarterback to improve on last year’s campaign. In his first full season as a starter, Love led the Packers to a 9-8 record and an impressive victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Round.
Love still has plenty of room for improvement, which was evident on his final throw of the 2023 campaign. Love made a poor decision that resulted in a season-ending interception during the team’s Divisional Round loss against the San Francisco 49ers.