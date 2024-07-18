What a Jordan Love-Packers contract extension should really look like
By John Buhler
While they do not have to get out ahead of this, it probably serves the Green Bay Packers to give their starting quarterback Jordan Love his massive pay day before it is too late. Although this will be Love's fifth professional season out of Utah State, he rode pine for his first three years in the league backing up Aaron Rodgers. Keep in mind Rodgers sat behind Brett Favre for three years, too.
With NFL training camp rapidly approaching, now may be the time for Love to put pen to paper and sign a mega-extension with the Packers. This will require general manager Brian Gutekunst finding the sweet spot between getting a hometown discount and fair market value. Right now, a franchise quarterback will get a four-year deal from a team worth at least $45 million in average annual value.
As it stands now, Love will be making roughly $13.5 million in the final year of his two-year deal with the team. No, I do not think he has earned the right to be a record-setter at the top of the market like Joe Burrow has. However, I get the feeling that the Packers are going to be paying Love more than a four-year deal worth $180 million. A good chunk of whatever he collects shall be fully-guaranteed.
Let's try to use common sense in trying to forecast what type of a contract Love can really command.
What Jordan Love's next contract with Green Bay Packers may look like
As far as money is concerned, I believe he will be getting somewhere in the $48-to-$52 million range for his services to stay in Green Bay. In terms of average annual value, Love needs to be pushing top-10 money, but not getting inside the top-three. I would not pay him what Jared Goff got from the Detroit Lions at $53 million a season for four years, as Goff is the far more proven quarterback here.
I think if you get past what Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson are making at around $46 million annually, you get a bit closer. Keep in mind they signed their deals back in 2022. Murray may get another big pay day, while Watson needs to prove that he is no longer a shell of himself. Since I don't feel comfortably giving him Lamar Jackson ($52M) or Jalen Hurts ($51M) money, how about $50M?
Yes, that is about the upper limits of what I would be willing to pay Love annually on a four-year deal. I would not give him more than a four-year contract, one that I would bake into an out clause after the second season. This is because we have no earthly idea if last season is a sign of good things to come or that is as good as it gets for Love. We are looking at him making $48 to $50M annually now.
So if Love makes $48 million annually, you are looking at a four-year deal worth $192 million. At $49 million annually, Love would be earning $196 million with a four-year contract. And if he were to get $50 million in average annual value, Love would stand to make $200 million over the next four years. Since I feel like a nice person and want to give him some more Packers money, make it $50 million.
All signs point to Love being a top-five to top-12 earner at the quarterback position regarding AAY.