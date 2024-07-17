Jordan Love predicts this Packers receiver will have a 'monster year'
By John Buhler
Even though the Green Bay Packers do not have a No. 1 wide receiver in a traditional sense, Jordan Love has plenty of receiving talents to distribute the ball to within the context of Matt LaFleur's offense. When prompted on an ask me anything segment for Bleacher Report, Love said that second-year pro Dontayvion Wicks is going to have a special season for the Packers. Look out!
Wicks was a sensational player for the Virginia Cavaliers in college. While his time in Charlottesville coincided with Bronco Mendenhall stepping down and Tony Elliott taking over, as well as the horrific tragedy that ended the Hoos' 2022 season prematurely, this dude is an incredible playmaker. Even as a rookie last year in Green Bay, Wicks had 39 catches for 581 yards and four receiving touchdowns.
Love cannot possibly say enough good things out of the former fifth-round pick out of Virginia.
“I think Dontayvion Wicks is going to have a monster this year. I think he was able to do a lot of phenomenal things last year. I think the sky is the limit for him. His confidence keeps getting more and more, raising up. Obviously the more reps he gets, the more comfortable he gets in the system and just playing fast.”
To be totally honest, I am so hoping it works out for both parties. Wicks' last season in Charlottesville unraveled on him, costing him precious money on his rookie contract. Program turmoil took this day-two pick and made him into a day-three after thought. He might be the best wide receiver to play at Virginia since Herman Moore, who may need another look at potentially getting into Canton one day.
If Love can get the Packers to 11 wins with the help of a 1,000-yard season out of Wicks, Go Pack Go!
What you have to remember is half of the league is undrafted. While Wicks does not check that box, we have seen several underdrafted wide receivers wreak havoc on this league for years. Green Bay is able to sustain excellence by how it navigates the draft. The Packers rarely participate in free agency like other NFL teams generally do. Green Bay could win more, but they win enough as constructed.
I think with a player like Wicks, you hope that timing and preparation coincide to help him make his own luck. You could not foresee the UVA football program falling apart in the wake of Mendenhall's surprising exodus after the 2021 college football season. Three years later, he is back in the FBS, taking over the New Mexico Lobos in Albuquerque of all places. What if he just stayed with Virginia?
The good news is the Packers have a strong football culture that will not unravel if one key figure leaves the program. They have gone from Hall-of-Fame quarterback, to Hall-of-Fame quarterback, to the greatest thing since sliced bread over the course of 30-plus years from Brett Favre, to Aaron Rodgers, to now Love. But what's Love got to do (got to do) with it? Absolutely everything yet again.
It will be up to the Packers quarterback to give himself, Wicks and Green Bay the best year possible.