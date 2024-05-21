Jordan Love reveals mature reason for not skipping Packers OTAs amid negotiations
By Lior Lampert
After holding the clipboard for four-time NFL MVP and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers for the first two years of his pro career, 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love got an opportunity to be the full-time starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers in 2023 -- and he showed out to a point where the franchise will have to pay a pretty penny to keep him in the long-term picture.
Love threw for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions en route to guiding Green Bay, who had the youngest roster in 2023, to a 9-8 regular season record. He followed that up with a playoff appearance that resulted in a trip to the NFC Divisional Round. Now, it is only a matter of time before he breaks the bank.
As things currently stand, Love will play the upcoming campaign on an expiring contract, though it is far-fetched to assume he takes the field when the Packers host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 without a new deal. While he and Green Bay sort through the finances and logistics of what should be a lucrative extension that makes him among the highest-paid players in football, the 25-year-old has handled the situation with a sense of maturity and moxie beyond his years, evidenced by his participation at organized team activities (OTAs) amid negotiations.
Asked about why he decided to attend OTAs despite not receiving a new contract yet, Love gave a perfect response exemplary of why he deserves the massive payday coming his way in due time.
“That’s just something that I’ve always done, trying to be here, get the reps in, get the work in with the guys, and just start building that chemistry and getting ready for the season,” Love told reporters during his media availability on Tuesday.
Spoken like a true leader and consummate professional, Love is electing to take the high road and be there with his teammates even though recent comments from ESPN Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter paint a pessimistic picture regarding where things stand in contract talks.
While other high-profile star players like Justin Jefferson, Cameron Heyward, CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk are not present at their respective OTAs as they find themselves in similar positions, Love is taking a different approach. He seems to feel secure and confident enough that his representation and the Packers will find common ground to not skip out on the team's offseason program after turning heads last season.