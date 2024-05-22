Jordan Love creates an unwanted distraction at Packers OTAs
By John Buhler
OTAs are happening all across the NFL, meaning we are getting more and more delicious quotes and soundbites to sink our teeth into. One team that I am very high on entering this season would have to be the Green Bay Packers. They are almost a playoff lock, one that could conceivably contend for a Super Bowl if all goes according to plan. What's Jordan Love got to do (got to do) with it? Everything!
Love is entering his fifth season out of Utah State. While he didn't get the fifth-year option in the proverbial sense, he did get a two-year deal ahead of last season that got him more money than his rookie contract but also afforded the Packers an out in case he bombed in his first season as the starter. He did not. In fact, he flourished. Therefore, the Packers brass will need to get him paid soon.
When asked if he plans to play out the final season of his two-year deal with Green Bay, Love said this.
“I don’t really know what's going on, but we’ll see. I’m not really gonna get into too much contract stuff ... We’ll see. I don’t know yet. We’ll see."
It does seem playful, a comment that Packers fans shouldn't be overly worried about. However, this does create somewhat of an unnecessary distraction. We know this is the elephant in the room when it comes to the Packers, but we haven't even gotten to training camp yet... Love is going to get paid by the Packers, well, because they have to. What are their other options at this point of their life cycle?
Here is the entire locker room interview Love had with the Packers media after OTAs from Tuesday.
Love is going to make at least $40 million annually on his new contract, if not well more than that.
Look. I am not really going to put this all on him. This is what the Packers signed up for when they traded up to get him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Doing so sent Aaron Rodgers off, honestly propelling him to back-to-back NFL MVPs. Three years later, Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets. So far, he has played one game for Gang Green. Love just led the Packers to the playoffs.
What I am getting at is Green Bay tabbed Love as Rodgers' heir apparent long before we thought he needed one. So by moving on from Rodgers when they did, as well as the amount of time, resources, effort and energy that has been put into Love, you better believe the Packers are going to give him a real third contract. It could come back to haunt them, but it is the price of doing business these days.
Frankly, I understand where Love is coming from. He is being tasked to be the face of one of the NFL's three most popular franchises. He has to replace a legend who replaced a legend. Starting at quarterback in Green Bay is different. It may be in the middle of small-town America, but everything he does is under the spotlight and examined under a microscope. Distraction or not, pay the man.
Love will eventually get paid, but the Packers do like to mess around a little bit before getting there.