Jordan Mason may have ratted out 49ers for breaking NFL rules with Christian McCaffrey
By Kinnu Singh
The San Francisco 49ers clinched a victory over the New York Jets in the regular season opener on Monday night. The Niners throttled the Jets offense, which struggled with communication issues, mental lapses and turnovers throughout the game.
Perhaps the biggest shocker of the night came before the game. San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey was ruled out just 90 minutes before kickoff, but backup Jordan Mason was clearly ready to step up in place of the star. The Niners attacked the outside gaps of the Jets run defense throughout the game, and Mason compiled 147 rushing yards and one touchdown on 28 carries.
After Mason’s career performance, ESPN’s Lisa Salters asked the third-year running back about when he found out he would be starting in the primetime game.
"When did I find out?" Mason said. "Maybe Friday. Friday night. You know, something like that."
Jordan Mason suggests 49ers broke NFL injury report rules
Mason’s statement could prove to be troublesome for the 49ers. Since McCaffrey wasn’t ruled out until 90 minutes before kickoff, San Francisco could be subject to disciplinary action from the league office for injury report rule violations.
Niners coach Kyle Shanahan attempted to clean up Mason’s comments in his postgame press conference.
“I never told Jordan he was going to start,” Shanahan said. “I told him he had to be ready a bunch, but it might’ve been [running backs coach] Bobby [Turner] or somebody trying to pump him up. He knew he was going to have to play a lot, it wasn’t going to be like usual.”
In his postgame press conference, Mason seemed less willing to answer questions regarding the team’s decision to start him.
“That question right there is why I'm mad,” Mason said. “That's why I don't really like talking to the media, because you say one thing wrong and then, you know... I don't know. Just skip that question.”
According to the NFL Rulebook, the Personnel (Injury) Report Policy mandates teams to provide practice reports, game status reports, and in-game injury reports.
“The information must be credible, accurate, timely, and specific within the guidelines of the policy, which is of paramount importance in maintaining the integrity of the game,” the rule reads.
“A violation of the policy may result in Commissioner discipline, which may include a fine on the involved club, fines or suspensions of involved individuals, as well as the possible forfeiture of draft choices by the involved club.”
For Monday night games, teams are required to indicate the status of their injured players to the opposing team, media and broadcast partners by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. McCaffrey was listed as “Questionable” with a calf and Achilles injury on the 49ers injury report, but Mason’s comments may indicate that the team already knew he would be downgraded to “Out.”
The Atlanta Falcons received fines for a similar violation with running back Bijan Robinson in Week 7 of the 2023 regular season. The organization was fined $75,000 and former head coach Arthur Smith was fined $25,000.