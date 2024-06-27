Jordan Montgomery booed off field once again after another stinker for Diamondbacks
When the Arizona Diamondbacks signed Jordan Montgomery right before the regular season began, they thought they were adding a steady starter to one of the league's best rotations. Well, not only have the Diamondbacks underwhelmed in that area, but the Montgomery signing has not panned out at all how they envisioned.
In Montgomery's ninth start of the season, he allowed six runs (all earned) while getting through just two innings in a loss at home against the San Francisco Giants. Things went so poorly for Montgomery that day that he was booed off the mound by his own fan base. He had a 6.80 ERA through those nine starts, giving Diamondbacks fans little hope that he'd turn his season around.
Well, in his three starts that followed, it looked as if he had finally gotten going. Montgomery allowed six runs (five earned) in the 16.2 innings he pitched in those starts, which were all Diamondbacks wins. He had a 2.70 ERA in those starts, walking just four batters and striking out 15. The last of the three saw Montgomery go to Citizens Bank Park and deliver six innings of two-run ball against a high-powered Phillies offense.
It's safe to say that all of the positive momentum generated in those starts vanished quickly as Montgomery was rocked in his start on Thursday, exiting to a chorus of more boos from frustrated Diamondbacks fans.
Jordan Montgomery's lost season hits new low as he's booed off the field once again
Despite allowing two singles in the top of the first inning in his start against the Minnesota Twins, Montgomery got through the inning without allowing a run to score. He would not have that same luck as the day progressed.
The southpaw allowed six runs to cross the plate in the second inning, capped by a Carlos Santana two-run double. Arizona did commit a pair of errors which helped the Twins a ton, obviously, but Montgomery wasn't executing either.
His troubles would continue in the third inning as an RBI triple and a sacrifice fly plated two more runs for Minnesota. After he walked Carlos Correa, Torey Lovullo came out to get his starting pitcher. The crowd let Montgomery know how they felt about his performance.
Overall, he allowed eight runs (four earned) on nine hits with only one strikeout in 2.2 innings of work. His ERA jumped back over 6.00. He departed with an 8-0 lead. Sure, the Diamondbacks might find a way to pull out a miraculous win, but Montgomery sure didn't put them in a good position to do so.
Things went so poorly for Montgomery to the point where he took his frustration out on his pitchcom device.
Montgomery does deserve the smallest bit of leeway as he didn't get to go through an entire Spring Training (thanks, Scott Boras), but eventually, that excuse is going to run out of merit if it hasn't already.
He has made 13 starts now and looks to be back at square one after he had shown signs of life in the three outings prior. With Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, and Eduardo Rodriguez all on the shelf with injuries, they've needed Montgomery to step up. He failed miserably to do that on Thursday.
Things will only get tougher for Montgomery now, as his next start is slated to be against a Dodgers team that roughed him up for six runs in just three innings in early May.