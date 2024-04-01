Jordan Montgomery contract detail hints at looming Diamondbacks debut date
Jordan Montgomery's Diamondbacks debut might be sooner than expected thanks to a specific detail in his contract.
Arizona Diamondbacks fans got a taste of how impactful Jordan Montgomery can be when they faced him in the World Series. Montgomery wasn't at his best in his World Series start but allowed four runs in six innings, keeping the Texas Rangers in the game. He also had a 2.90 ERA in the postseason proving he can pitch well in the biggest moments.
While Arizona fell short against Montgomery's Rangers, they were able to sign Montgomery to a one-year deal worth $25 million. The terms of the deal are just ridiculously team-friendly and should cause each of the 29 teams that passed on him to take a big long look in the mirror.
Montgomery signing so close to Opening Day meant that he, like Blake Snell and J.D. Martinez, was not going to be ready to go right away. While it was obvious that he wasn't going to pitch in March, it was anyone's best guess as to when Montgomery was finally going to be able to go.
There has been no official date for Montgomery to make his Diamondbacks debut, but FanSided's Robert Murray revealed a possible date on The Baseball Insiders podcast.
Jordan Montgomery debut date might be near when looking at contract details
Murray notes that there is a clause in Montgomery's contract saying that he has to be in the majors by April 19. That feels rather early considering the deal became official just after Opening Day, but perhaps he is already stretched out.
Barring an injury, Montgomery is almost certainly going to be up with the Diamondbacks on or before Friday, April 19. At that time, the Diamondbacks will be in San Francisco opening up a four-game series against the Giants. If that series is when he makes his debut, he won't pitch at home for another couple of weeks as Arizona embarks on a ten-game road trip.
Montgomery's arrival will be important for Arizona as they're currently without Eduardo Rodriguez who is nursing a lat strain. When healthy, the Diamondbacks have a rotation capable of going up against anybody thanks in large part to the addition of Montgomery.