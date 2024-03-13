Jordan Poyer lands on his feet with Dolphins: Contract details and grade
- The Dolphins signed All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer to a one-year deal
- Poyer was cut by the Bills in a cap-saving measure
- The low-risk, high-reward move helps offset other Miami losses
By Lior Lampert
Less than a week after being released by the Buffalo Bills as a cap casualty, former All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer quickly latched onto a new team, staying in the AFC East.
Poyer is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins per ESPN’s Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Jordan Poyer-Dolphins contract details
The deal is worth $2 million, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques, who covers the Dolphins for ESPN.
Entering his age-33 campaign, does Poyer have enough left in the tank to make this a worthwhile investment for the Phins?
Buffalo’s decision to part ways with the veteran safety was purely a move made to get below the salary cap – it had nothing to do with his on-field efforts. He still played at a high level in 2023, logging 100 combined tackles with an overall PFF grade of 73.0, and will now form arguably the league’s best safety tandem with Jevon Holland.
Even if Poyer begins to show signs of age in 2024, it’s not like Phins broke the bank to sign him. A $2 million salary for next season is well below market value for a productive safety of his caliber and a low-risk, high-reward move that could pay dividends for Miami, leaving many wondering why no one outbid them for his services.
Since the start of the legal tampering period, the Dolphins have signed Poyer along with linebackers Shaquil Barrett and Jordyn Brooks, which makes up for the departure of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (who agreed to a four-year, $110 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders).
The acquisition of Poyer solidified the back end of their defensive unit at a minimal cost, creating a dynamic secondary consisting of him, Holland, and shutdown cornerback Jalen Ramsey.