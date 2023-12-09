Jordan Travis' Heisman voting finish gives Florida State fans more reason to be angry
Florida State fans are not going to be happy when they find out where Seminoles starting quarterback Jordan Travis finished in voting for the Heisman Trophy. Oh, what could have been...
By John Buhler
Had he not gotten hurt, Jordan Travis would not only be quarterbacking the Florida State Seminoles into the College Football Playoff, but he probably would have been invited to the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City this weekend. Travis tragically broke his leg vs. North Alabama during Cupcake Week, right before FSU squared off with the Florida Gators for the Sunshine Showdown.
Travis' injury not only ended his Florida State tenure but played a massive part in the Seminoles being left out of the final four-team College Football Playoff, despite being 13-0 as ACC Champions. If his backup Tate Rodemaker was healthy enough to start vs. Louisville in Charlotte, that might have been enough to secure the No. 4 seed. Instead, Brock Glenn's performance dropped FSU down to No. 5.
With the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy already in New York in LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., it was only a matter of time before the rest of the top 10 in voting was released. Since the fifth through 10th-place finishers were not invited, here is what it all looked like.
A fifth-place finish for Travis signifies had he played two more games, he would have been a finalist.
The number five has taken on a whole new meaning in the annals of Florida State football history.
Florida State fans are going to hate Jordan Travis' Heisman Trophy finish
It is a shame that it had to come to this. While we saw a similar end to former Tennessee Volunteers star quarterback Hendon Hooker's career only a season ago, the 2022 Vols were not going to make the playoff. A pair of division losses to Georgia and South Carolina removed them from the equation before Rivalry Weekend. However, misery does love company, and Vols fans can relate to 'Noles fans.
Besides getting robbed from the playoff, the thing that irks me the most about the way the regular season ended for Florida State is what this injury will do to Travis' NFL Draft stock. The Tiger King was never going to be a first-round pick, but a clean bill of health would have made him an easy mid-round pick. Now, he has to ace his interview portion of the scouting combine to be at least a fourth-rounder.
Overall, I just hate that this is going to be part of Travis' Florida State football legacy. He should be remembered as The Tiger King, the one Seminoles star who knew how to beat LSU and Clemson with great regularity. His role in Florida State getting back to national prominence should never be forgotten. Unfortunately, his college career-ending injury and FSU missing the playoff are his legacy.
In the wackiest College Football Playoff selection to date, we should hate that this is what it came to.