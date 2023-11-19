Jordan Travis injury: Florida State QB carted off in air cast
Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis was trying to make something happen after the Noles fell into an early hole against North Alabama in shocking fashion. Then, disaster struck for Travis with a brutal injury.
Scrambling for a first down, Travis was tackled awkwardly as a defender came down hard on his left leg. He was immediately in a ton of pain as teammates called for doctors and the training staff.
He was carted off the field with an air cast put on. Travis was then loaded into an ambulance.
Jordan Travis injury: Florida State QB's season likely over after being carted off with leg injury
While there's not official word on the status of Travis, the video of the injury -- which we won't post here but is linked to here -- shows what appears to be a serious broken leg that will end the quarterback's college career.
It may also end the College Football Playoff hopes for Florida State.
Though all of our thoughts and well wishes are first and foremost with Travis in the wake of this injury as we hope that he can recover and can go back to a promising professional career, the timing for his FSU team losing him could not be worse.
Not only were the Seminoles down 13-0 in a tune-up game prior to the injury, but they also came into the week at 10-0 and in line for a Top 4 spot in the Playoff as only the regular-season finale against rival Florida and the ACC Championship Game against Louisville stood in their way. Without Travis, those hopes look far less likely.
Tate Rodemaker is the backup quarterback for Florida State who came into the game after the Travis injury.
Again, though, we send all of our well wishes to Travis and his family that the injury is not that serious and that he makes a strong, full recovery.