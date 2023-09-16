Jordan Travis injury: Who is Florida State’s backup QB?
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis suffered an injury against Boston College but the Seminoles have a backup who has stepped in successfully in the past.
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is key to the Seminoles' hopes of crashing the College Football Playoff party in 2023.
So watching him suffer an apparent injury just before halftime against Boston College sent shockwaves through the college football world.
It wasn't immediately clear what was wrong with Travis but he appeared to be favoring his arm. Replays showed a potentially awkward fall on his forearm.
With only a few seconds left in the half, Mike Norvell sent his backup quarterback in to the game to run out the clock. Will the Seminoles have to rely on the backup for more in the second half?
Jordan Travis injury: Tate Rodemaker is Florida State's backup quarterback
Information was not immediately available to determine the extent of Travis' injury. To positive news is that it appeared to be an issue with his non-throwing arm or shoulder. It will fall on Tate Rodemaker to step in if he can't continue in the game.
UPDATE: The Seminoles sent Travis back out for the first drive of the second half.
Rodemaker was a three-star prospect in the class of 2020 out of Valdosta, Georgia. He ranked No. 652 nationally in the 247Sports composite, slitting in 25th among pro-style quarterback prospects.
The senior has experience at the college level but little of it in live action. He completed 18-of-31 attemps for the Seminoles in 2022 ith 254 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
In 2022, he did show he had something to hs game when he had to replace Travis in the second half against Louisville. He threw two touchdown passes and completed 6-of-10 passes for 109 yards in a come-from-behind victory.
That should encourage Seminoles fans worried about their starting quarterback missing the second half against a Boston College team that looks eager for an upset. Florida State went into halftime leading 17-10. Rodemaker has steered the ship ably in the past, even if he's not a Heisman candidate like Travis.