Jordan Walker made history once the Cardinals, John Mozeliak learned to trust him
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker has finally received some regular playing time late in the season. Walker struggled to open the 2024 campaign, and was sent down to Triple-A Memphis. Upon his brief return to St. Louis, the Cardinals opted to platoon him. That didn't work, either.
They say the third time's a charm, and that has proven true for Walker. After placing Tommy Pham on waivers, the Cardinals had an open roster spot and regular at-bats for their former top prospect. With St. Louis five games back of the final NL Wild Card spot, they are stuck between competing and preparing for another postseason without Cardinals baseball.
The Walker promotion suggested John Mozeliak and Co. had an eye towards 2025. However, he has rewarded the Cardinals for their patience, recording five hits on Sunday in New York against the Yankees. Some impressive displays of hitting by Walker can lead to wins now, while also providing the 22-year-old with important experience as he heads into the next phase of his career in 2025.
Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker made history against the New York Yankees
Walker became the youngest Cardinal to record five hits in a game since Rogers Hornsby in 1916. Hornsby was 20 at the time, and he was eventually inducted into Cooperstown. That's not bad company to be in.
“When I look back and see things like that, I remember just how fun this game is,” said Walker. “Playing it brings me joy, and sometimes it’s hard to find [joy]. But at the end of the day, I do like playing the game, and stuff like this helps me remember that.”
It took until September, but the Cardinals found the right way to employ one of their best young players. Walker, who is good friends with St. Louis shortstop Masyn Winn, could come to symbolize the next chapter of Cardinals baseball.
While one can argue about the merits of how we got to this point -- Mozeliak and Oli Marmol mismanaged Walker this season -- the best players always find a way to overcome adversity. In this case, that adversity came from faulty decision-making in the front office and dugout.