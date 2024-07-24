Jorge Mateo's arm bent the wrong way in gruesome collision with Gunnar Henderson
By Austin Owens
The Baltimore Orioles have been rolling all season long. They are arguably the most entertaining team in all of baseball thanks to their surplus of great, young talent. On Tuesday, the O's dropped the first game of a three game set against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park. As if losing to the fish wasn't enough, Baltimore had bigger concerns in the third inning.
With a runner on first and nobody out, Marlins right fielder Jesus Sanchez hit a ball straight back up the middle between Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson and second baseman Jorge Mateo. Both middle infielders went full speed after the ball but unfortunately, neither could corral it as they collided.
(For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insider podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop as we near the July 30 MLB trade deadline.)
Jorge Mateo's arm bent unnaturally in collision with Gunnar Henderson
Fair warning, the collision was gruesome and if you're made queasy easily, stop scrolling here and if you don't, then definitely don't click play on the video.
As fully expected after an incident like this, Jorge Mateo was removed from the ballgame and tests were run. According to Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner, Mateo's x-rays came back negative. These results are kind of shocking given the gruesome collision but Mateo is not out of the woods yet.
Depending on what the MRI shows, the Orioles could have decisions to be made in the coming weeks. Will someone internally take over all second base duties? Will Jackson Holliday be recalled for Triple-A? Does this change any trade targets the Orioles had their eyes on ahead of the deadline? Only time will tell.
With the Orioles sitting at first place in the AL East and several pieces that can help them accomplish the ultimate goal of winning a World Series, don't expect them to panic if the news on Mateo is not so great but this injury does have the potential to throw a wrench in their plans.