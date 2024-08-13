Jorge Soler got unexpected revenge on the Giants in final out of Braves win
By John Buhler
Maybe the San Francisco Giants should have taken a chance on Jorge Soler in the field just one time? After trading him away to one of his former teams in the Atlanta Braves, Soler has been on a tear at the plate, as well as working his way back defensively at either corner outfield spot. He had been serving as the Giants' designated hitter throughout the season prior to being traded over to Atlanta.
Fate would have it on Monday night, Soler would use his glove in left field to lift the Braves past his former team. In a pitchers' duel between Chris Sale and Blake Snell, Atlanta came out on top in this one in extra innings, 1-0. Atlanta has been playing some truly awful baseball of late, winners of only three of their last 10 games. They currently hold a one-game lead for the last NL Wild Card spot in.
For as perpetually frustrating of a season it has been for the Braves, all they really need to do is make it into the postseason to keep all of their wildest dreams alive. They are still fairly wild, if you ask me, as what World Series contender loses games on the regular to bottom-feeding teams like the Chicago White Sox, Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies. Atlanta has really having a season from hell.
No matter how you feel about the Braves' play of late, Soler's game-clinching grab sure was sweet!
Atlanta enters Tuesday night's game with the Giants with only a 62-56 record on the MLB season.
Jorge Soler's defense helps Atlanta Braves beat his former team late
In 11 games for the Braves since being traded over at the deadline, Soler is slashing .282/.404/.615 with four home runs and 10 runs batted in. He also has averaged a hit a game, as well as plating seven runs for Atlanta. There have been many problems plaguing this team this season, but Soler's arrival has not been one of them. It is all about getting hot at the right time, which has been a yearlong issue.
Frankly, I am quite glad that Soler gets to be a part of this team beyond just this second half of the season. He is under contract with Atlanta through the 2026 MLB season. Keep in mind that he signed a three-year deal worth $42 million with the Giants back in the offseason. Having multiple years of control is a huge reason why Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos traded for him back in July.
As long as he remains a positive force on the field and in the clubhouse, Soler will always have a home in Atlanta. He is a legend in Braves Country for his World Series heroics vs. Houston back in the 2021 Fall Classic. While Soler may never be able to reach that incredible high again, he is now in a place where he can extend his prime to see how fortunate the baseball gods may ever hope to bless him.
Atlanta needed that win badly on Monday night, and Soler was a big part in making that happen.