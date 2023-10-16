Atta boy, Jose Altuve: Everything Astros star said about boneheaded double play
Jose Altuve's base-running error might have been the reason behind the Houston Astros' loss in Game 1 of the ALCS, and it was a rather embarrassing moment for the team.
Jose Altuve made a major base-running blunder in Game 1 of the ALCS as he failed to re-tag second base on an Alex Bregman fly-out, which barely missed being a home run. This occurred in the bottom of the eighth inning, with Aroldis Chapman being the pitcher, and Altuve's blunder may have cost them some runs as they gifted Chapman a double-play.
Bregman barely missed a home run, as Texas Rangers outfielder Evan Carter made an amazing jumping catch at the wall, saving a hit and possibly a run. However, Altuve failed to re-tag second base and decided to run back to first base. He was originally ruled safe, but after review, it was reverted to an out.
Altuve's biggest postseason hit came in Game 6 of the 2019 ALCS versus the New York Yankees when he hit a walk-off two-run home run off Chapman. It now seems Chapman is starting to get his revenge as Altuve is now making the mistake instead.
“I thought the ball was over his head,” Altuve said after the game. “I didn’t think he was going to make the play he made. It was a great play, and I tried to get back to first.”
Altuve didn't make any excuses for his mishap.
“I didn’t touch the base again. That’s what happened,” Altuve continued. “... I thought it was over Carter’s head. I think he made an amazing play. I’m not putting any excuses, but I think he did a really good play.”
Houston Astros win probability plummets after base-running mistake
The Astros lost the game 2-0 versus the Rangers, but that doesn't tell the whole story, as perfectly shown in the win probability charts. After Altuve got walked by Josh Sborz in a 4-1 count, it added a win probability percentage of 7.8, making it a 23.4 chance they could win the game. After the double-play, their odds dropped to just 8.7, almost solidifying the win by dropping the percentage 14.7.
This play still might not seem too big, but it ranks as the number one play of the game and added a Championship Win Probability of 2.38. Going down a game in a best of seven might not seem too bad yet, but this could create more struggle than expected if they lose their momentum to such a dominant Rangers team.