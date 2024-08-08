Josh Allen dances around taking a shot at Bills handling of Stefon Diggs drama
By Lior Lampert
The Buffalo Bills' offense will look much different in 2024, primarily because it won't feature Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
Diggs and the Bills went through a rough, well-chronicled breakup this offseason. Now, the star wideout is a member of the Houston Texans.
Regardless of how things ended, Diggs' departure marks a massive transition for the Bills. Sure, the two sides had their ups and downs. However, you can't argue with the results and success they experienced together, particularly his mind-melding connection with Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen.
Naturally, this is new for all parties involved, especially Allen. Diggs has been his No. 1 option in the passing game for the past four seasons. But what makes it worse is that Buffalo didn't replace the latter adequately after shipping him to Houston.
On Wednesday, Allen addressed the media, and reporters asked him about the early stages of the post-Diggs era in Buffalo. The signal-caller had a prime opportunity to speak frankly about the situation and how it got managed, though he elected to take the high road.
Instead, Allen focused on and praised the players currently in the Bills locker room -- while paying his respect to Diggs.
"Stef's [Diggs] a great player, and what he brought to this team was special,” Allen said live from Bills training camp. " ... But I’m very happy with what we have going on here and how hard the guys have been working."
Allen was admittedly unsure when asked if Buffalo's offense misses Diggs:
"Miss? I don’t know if I’d say miss. He was a guy that was reliable, you can look to. He’s going to have the juice every day. I’m sure he’s bringing it every day in Houston. So definitely. You can’t say you don’t miss that."
Like the consummate professional Allen is, he avoided stirring up any drama involving Diggs. If he wanted to, the perennial MVP candidate gunslinger could cause additional distractions by airing his grievances publicly. Nonetheless, that'd only hurt matters, even if he is feeling the loss of his former teammate